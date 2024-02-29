The Phoenix Suns are fighting to stay afloat in the competitive Western Conference. The Suns are 34-24 and sit sixth in the conference standings. Nevertheless, Kevin Durant and Frank Vogel are still finding time for a laugh. Durant glowed when talking about a parody Frank Vogel Twitter account.
The Suns find a parody account of their head coach quite amusing
Durant offered high praise to the renowned Frank Vogel Parody Account when he spoke to media members at 5G Performance Center on Wednesday.
“That's the funniest account on Twitter,” Durant said after laughing, per Gerald Bourget. “It's fun all and games, it's cool. His content is not as bad as some other parody accounts. And in a weird way, it's bringing more Suns fans together.”
Durant has had his share of amusing interactions on Twitter, so his praise for the Frank Vogel Parody Account comes with high regard. Perhaps the laughs will boost the Suns' morale as they begin the final stretch of the season.
Phoenix has a tough road to the Western Conference Playoffs. Nevertheless, Kevin Durant is determined to help his team succeed. The 25-year-old averages 28.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.3 blocks per contest. He and Devin Booker form one of the most potent offensive duos in the league.
If the Suns can find a way to establish a consistent defensive presence, they will have a chance to play championship basketball in June. In the meantime, Phoenix will continue to develop chemistry on and off the court to bolster its standing in the West.