The Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant has shocked onlookers with another First Team All-NBA caliber season at age 35, but he doesn't appear set to follow the same path as LeBron James into his 40s, based on his own recent comments.
Durant revealed one of his secrets recently for staying near the top of the NBA's scoring list. Former NBA player Chandler Parsons revealed why Durant has a ‘better chance' than James at winning a title.
On Wednesday, Durant's recent interview response shed light on his prospects for longevity as an NBA superstar in the years to come.
Durant's Candid Response
Durant had a matter-of-fact response when asked about his future according to a short video posted by Duane Rankin on Twitter.
He stated that he believes James can play to age 43 or 44 but was much less bullish on his own future in the league.
"I just want to make it through 35."
Kevin Durant when @CamCox12 asked him if he could see himself playing another 10 years as he had answered a previous question about playing against LeBron James.
"Ten years, another 10 years would be crazy."
Durant is 35 years old. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Elp9JR1UbW
— Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 28, 2024
Durant is averaging 28 points and nearly seven rebounds per game this season with the Suns who are believed to be a championship contender thanks to co-stars like Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.
Head Coach Frank Vogel has won a championship with the Lakers giving Suns fans hopes for a run to the Western Conference Finals or beyond this summer.
Suns Set to Face Rockets
The Suns are preparing for a clash with the upstart young Houston Rockets on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET in what should be an exciting tune-up game. The following night they play the Rockets again followed by matchups against the Thunder and Nuggets that should be excellent litmus tests for where the team stands heading down the stretch.