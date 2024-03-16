On Thursday evening, Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns took a tough loss to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics on the road. Although Durant played relatively well, the Suns were unable to stop Boston from defeating them for the second time in just five days, as the teams had previously squared off back in the desert this past Saturday.
Of course, the main story that harbored the sports headlines for much of Friday was the sudden retirement of Los Angeles Rams superstar and arguably greatest defensive player of all time candidate Aaron Donald, and after the news was official, the always-classy Durant took to his account on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter, to send some lofty praise in Donald's direction.
“Enjoy your retirement 99. The work u put in on that gridiron is unmatched,” wrote Durant in a post on his account.
Indeed, over the course of his career, which began when the Rams were located in St. Louis, Aaron Donald established himself as one of the greatest NFL players of all time, which culminated in him leading the team to a Super Bowl victory in the 2021-22 season vs the Cincinnati Bengals. Making that win even sweeter was the fact that the game was played at SoFi Stadium, right in front of the Los Angeles faithful.
Meanwhile, Durant still (probably) has a long way to go before his own retirement as he seeks to carve out his own place among the NBA's all-time greats, if he hasn't done that already.