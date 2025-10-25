Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie recently opened up about what separates quarterback Jalen Hurts from other players. With the team sitting at 5-2 through seven games, Lurie highlighted the mental traits that make Hurts the perfect leader for Philadelphia's championship aspirations.

Discussing his franchise quarterback's unique ability to handle pressure, Lurie celebrated what made Hurts so impressive, as NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared on social media.

“It's one of the reasons we build the roster the way we do with some of the people we do, like Jalen. You have to have that resilience and understanding, especially in the world today,” Lurie said via Rapoport. “If you can't block out most of the noise, you're not going to maximally perform. And Jalen is one of those where, the more noise there is, the better he performs.”

The owner's comments underscore Philadelphia's philosophy of prioritizing mental strength alongside physical talent. That approach has helped the Eagles navigate adversity while maintaining their position atop the NFC East.

Jalen Hurts delivers elite numbers for the Eagles in 2025

The sixth-year quarterback has completed 69.7% of his passes for 1,498 yards with 11 touchdowns against just one interception. His dual-threat ability remains a weapon, adding 185 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns while posting a 108.9 passer rating.

Philadelphia opened the season 4-0 before dropping consecutive games to the Denver Broncos and the New York Giants. Hurts rebounded with a strong performance against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7, earning praise from teammate Saquon Barkley and achieving a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

The franchise quarterback signed a five-year, $255 million extension in April 2023. In his first full season under that deal, he won a championship, earning Super Bowl LIX MVP honors after beating Kansas City in February 2025. His enhanced confidence and proven championship mindset have positioned Philadelphia as a serious threat to repeat this season.

The Eagles host the Giants on Sunday at 1 PM EST in Week 8 before entering their bye week.