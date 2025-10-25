The Seattle Seahawks are witnessing something special in wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The 23-year-old phenom has quickly emerged as one of the NFL’s most dangerous offensive weapons and is now on pace to break Calvin Johnson’s all-time single-season receiving record. According to Jordan Schultz, Smith-Njigba is projected for 1,989 receiving yards this season — surpassing Johnson’s legendary 1,964-yard mark set in 2012.

Fans and teammates alike have taken notice of his dominance. “He’s done a really good job,” veteran receiver Cooper Kupp said. “You’ve seen his ability to move around in the offense and make guys pay across the field. There’s nothing routine about what he’s been able to do.” Smith-Njigba has already recorded five 100-yard games and continues to be a vital part of Seattle’s offensive success.

But Smith-Njigba’s breakout season hit a minor snag this week. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the league fined the Seahawks star $14,491 for unsportsmanlike conduct, specifically, for using the football as a prop during a touchdown celebration in Monday night’s 27-19 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“The NFL fined #Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba $14,491 for unsportsmanlike conduct (use of prop) — dunking the ball over the crossbar following his TD on Monday night against Tampa Bay,” Pelissero wrote on social media.

After catching a touchdown pass in the first quarter, Smith-Njigba leaped into the air and dunked the football over the goalpost, drawing cheers from the Seattle crowd. The move instantly went viral, but the league’s strict rules on the use of props during celebrations left no room for leniency. Despite the fine, this was a reflection of JSN’s growing confidence as a phenom-player.

The NFL fined #Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba $14,491 for unsportsmanlike conduct (use of prop) — dunking the ball over the crossbar following his TD on Monday night against Tampa Bay. pic.twitter.com/dr6d4FVMwz — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 25, 2025

That confidence has translated directly into production. Against Houston in Week 6, Smith-Njigba tallied eight receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown, becoming the first receiver in franchise history to record three straight games with at least 100 receiving yards and a score, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He leads the NFL with 819 yards through seven games, accounting for nearly half of Seattle’s total receiving output.

Seattle, now 5-2, enters its bye week with momentum and optimism. Head coach Mike Macdonald praised his team’s balance and poise after the primetime victory, crediting Smith-Njigba’s consistency as a driving force behind their success.