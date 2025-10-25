The Buffalo Bills are boosting their secondary ahead of facing the surging Carolina Panthers. A speedy first rounder from the NFL Injury list is making his league debut.

Maxwell Hairston will suit up for the game, the team announced Saturday afternoon. Buffalo first teased Hairston's return on Tuesday.

The Bills grabbed the Kentucky star 30th overall in April's NFL Draft. Hairston rose on boards off his coverage prowess and for taking on the best wideouts in the Southeastern Conference.

Hairtson sustained a non-contact knee injury during training camp, though, sidelining him for the preseason and for the first six games. Buffalo enters on a two-game slide after a 4-0 start.

Bills elevate 2 more veterans ahead of Panthers contest

Buffalo gains two other defenders before facing Bryce Young, Xavier Legette and company.

Veteran safety Jordan Poyer and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips got activated from the practice squad along with Hairston's elevation.

The 34-year-old Poyer steps in for the injured Taylor Rapp, who injured his knee and landed on IR as of Friday. Poyer assisted on one tackle two weeks ago against the Atlanta Falcons in the 24-14 Monday Night Football loss.

The interior defensive lineman Phillips also earned action in the MNF road defeat — grabbing a solo stop. He also tallied two tackles in the Bills' 31-19 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Buffalo currently ranks 17th in scoring defense and 15th against yards. But Buffalo sits at No. 2 against passing yards.

Carolina, meanwhile, has looked vastly different the last three weeks — producing a three-game winning streak heading into Bank of America Stadium.