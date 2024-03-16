Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant is encouraged by what he's seeing from his team. The All-Star said his team is coming together at the right time to make a strong push at the end of the season, due to good chemistry.
Kevin Durant on if they’re gelling at the right time heading into the postseason
“Just wanna play good ball going into the postseason. We all wanna be in rhythm and the flow of the game and I think that’s what we’re doing now.”
“We all wanna be in rhythm and the flow of the game and I think that’s what we’re doing now,” Durant said, following a team 107-96 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.
Durant and the Suns are having a strong season, holding a 39-28 record. The team is seventh in the Western Conference, and fighting to stay alive in the West's playoff race. Durant is a strong reason for the team's success, averaging 28 points a game while shooting better than 50 percent from the field. He was also named a starter for the Western Conference All-Star team this year.
The Suns have struggled to keep some of their best players on the floor this year, with Bradley Beal and Devin Booker sidelined with injuries. Durant's comments are understandable, as the team has had to play with several different lineups. The veteran forward has remained steadfast though in the team's lineup, and scoring almost at will at times. Durant has climbed up the career NBA scoring list, passing Carmelo Anthony and Moses Malone this season.
Durant had a quieter game than usual against the Hornets. He finished the contest with 13 points, to go with 8 rebounds. Booker and Beal are back in the lineup for the Suns, and both scored in double figures Friday against the Hornets. Booker led the team with 21 points in the victory.
The Suns next play the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, at 1:00 Eastern.