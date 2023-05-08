Game 4 between the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets was full of storylines. Nikola Jokic dropped 53 points in a loss, but his incredible performance was overshadowed by the incident involving him and Suns owner Mat Ishbia.
Ishbia responded on Monday and asked for Jokic not to be suspended, although it remains to be seen whether or not the NBA hands down punishment. It has been quite the debate about the incident, but NBA legend Magic Johnson came running to Ishbia’s defense.
‘Jokic, I enjoyed your performance, but I didn’t appreciate the elbow to my fellow Spartan and Suns Owner Mat Ishbia lol’
Quite simply, it seems like Magic’s reasoning for defending Ishbia is that they both graduated from Michigan State.
The Suns squeaked out a 129-124 win in Phoenix on Sunday night, and now the series is all tied up at two games apiece. However, the biggest question mark is whether or not Nikola Jokic will be suspended.
Should Nikola Jokic receive more punishment for the elbow on Suns owner Mat Ishbia?
Or did Ishbia flop? 🧐pic.twitter.com/pvqagkNc83
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 8, 2023
Plenty of reactions have come to light in the wake of the incident, and Jokic being suspended would drastically change the outcome of the series.
Whether or not Jokic gets suspended remains to be seen, but Game 5 between these two teams will take place on Tuesday night back in Denver. If Mat Ishbia is in attendance, we can only imagine the uproar if disapproval he will receive from the Denver fans.
Nonetheless, Magic Johnson is on Mat Ishbia’s side in this debate, although he probably wouldn’t be if it weren’t for him being a fellow Spartans alum.