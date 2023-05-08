Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

Game 4 between the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets was full of storylines. Nikola Jokic dropped 53 points in a loss, but his incredible performance was overshadowed by the incident involving him and Suns owner Mat Ishbia.

Ishbia responded on Monday and asked for Jokic not to be suspended, although it remains to be seen whether or not the NBA hands down punishment. It has been quite the debate about the incident, but NBA legend Magic Johnson came running to Ishbia’s defense.

‘Jokic, I enjoyed your performance, but I didn’t appreciate the elbow to my fellow Spartan and Suns Owner Mat Ishbia lol’