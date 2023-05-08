A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

When the Denver Nuggets needed a bucket in Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns, they simply went to Nikola Jokic, who exploded for 53 points, albeit in a 129-124 road loss to Devin Booker and company. If it weren’t for the Nuggets’ porous defense, Jokic’s performance wouldn’t have been wasted in a loss. Nevertheless, the basketball world is left in awe of what he just did Sunday night, including the legendary Magic Johnson, who gave big praises for Denver’s superstar center.

“Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic had an amazing performance even in defeat scoring 53 points and 10 assists,” Johnson said. “What can I say…he’s just a bad, bad man!”

Nikola Jokic made 20 of his 30 attempts from the field. It’s a continuation of a trend that suggests that the Suns simply have no answer for the two-time MVP. Jokic entered Game 4 averaging 31.0 points on 52.9 percent shooting from the field. On top of those numbers, he also dished out 9.0 assists and grabbed 17.3 rebounds per game prior to Game 4.

Jokic’s 53-point outing against the Suns is also tied for the highest-scoring output in a game by a center not named Wilt Chamberlain in NBA Playoffs history, per ESPN Stats & Info.

“Nikola Jokic finished with 53 points, tied for the 2nd-most in a playoff game by a center in NBA history. Only Wilt Chamberlain had more with 56 points. Jokic also scored or assisted on 78 points tonight, the most in a playoff game by a center in NBA history.

Jokic and the Nuggets will head back home for Tuesday’s Game 5 where they will target to regain control of the series.