It’s a sad day to be a Phoenix Suns fan. Perhaps it’s even more depressing to be the team’s owner right now after investing billions of dollars in an investment that has not paid off as expected. This has to be the case for team owner Mat Ishbia, who just watched his Suns eliminated in the NBA Playoffs via a humiliating blowout loss by the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night.

Ishbia has now broken his silence about this heartbreaking turn of events as he wrote an emotional message on Twitter addressed to the Phoenix Suns faithful:

“@Suns Fans:

Thank you for an unbelievable few months and a very special start to my experience as team owner/steward. You welcomed me and my family and have been awesome every step of the way. You are the absolute greatest fans in all of basketball.

While we have a lot to be proud of this year, we did not reach the level of success all of us want, which is a championship. We won’t win a championship every season, but it will always be the goal. The Phoenix Suns will never stop working to be great both on and off the court, and we are just getting started.

Look forward to being with all of you at @PhoenixMercury games this summer and thank you again for an incredible first season!” Ishbia wrote in his tweet.

As he said in his tweet, the Suns fans welcomed Ishbia’s arrival as the new team owner earlier this season following the scandalous exit of long-time steward Robert Sarver. Ishbia has done well to steady the ship, so to speak, and you could argue that the team’s acquisition of Kevin Durant under his watch has got to be the biggest blockbuster transaction in franchise history.

Be that as it may, the Suns still failed to meet their goals this season. As Ishbia indicated, however, giving up is not an option. The Suns will be back, and they intend to be back next season stronger than ever.