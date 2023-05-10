Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Everybody loves a happy ending, and that’s exactly what NBA fans received after the Game 4 incident involving Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic and Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia. After their tense Game 4 moment, Jokic shared a lighthearted moment with Ishbia before a pivotal NBA Playoffs Game 5 between the Nuggets and Suns.

Jokic, who has an underrated sense of humor, walked up to Ishbia and handed him the ball, a joking nod to the sideline incident from Sunday night.

The Suns owner and the Nuggets star then dapped each other up and shared an embrace before Jokic lumbered up the tunnel at Ball Arena.

What a perfect moment this was. It was almost as if Jokic was acknowledging his wrongs by handing the basketball over to Ishbia, who then fully accepted the gesture from the Nuggets center.

It seems the two have put the incident behind them.

During the second quarter of an intense back-and-forth Game 4 battle, a loose ball went into the courtside seats and landed right in a surprised Ishbia’s hands.

Jokic, in hot pursuit of the ball, rushed over to the crowd to retrieve it, but not before it sailed further into the sea of spectators.

The Nuggets star then shoved the Suns owner, a moment that sparked plenty of reactions on social media.

Jokic was assessed a technical foul for the incident.

There was fear among Nuggets fans that Jokic would be suspended for Game 5, though Ishbia put any of those concerns to rest with a tweet on Monday morning, saying that he “didn’t want to see Jokic get suspended” and that he has “a lot of respect” for the Nuggets big man.

Given this interaction, it’s safe to say that they both have a lot of respect for each other.