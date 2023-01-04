By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Back on Monday, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell had every Chicago Bulls defender begging for mercy as he dropped a career-high 71 points to lead the way for a Cavs OT victory. And Bulls defenders may not be the only ones begging to be spared from a Spida explosion, with Mikal Bridges and the Phoenix Suns visiting the Cavs at Rocket Mortgate Fieldhouse on Wednesday night.

In the leadup to the clash between the Cavs and Suns, Mikal Bridges revealed that he had been sending direct messages to Donovan Mitchell, saying that Mitchell better not one-up his incredible performance just a few days ago.

“I sent him a lot of IG DMs, a lot of voice memos. Kept telling him, ‘Hey bro, don’t try to come get 80 tomorrow.’ Don’t try to do that. I know you got the hot hand. Calm that down,” Bridges said, per Duane Rankin of AZ Central.

More than wanting to avoid the ignominy of allowing an opponent to score an inordinate amount of points, the Suns also desperately need to get back to winning ways. The Suns have lost six of their past seven games, slipping to eighth in the Western Conference. And with Devin Booker still nursing a groin injury, the Suns may be in danger of falling further.

Still, the Suns should be able to fare much better against a shot creator of Donovan Mitchell’s caliber than the Bulls did. After all, Mikal Bridges is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and he should be up to the task of containing Mitchell as well as possible. But at the very least, Bridges realizes the comedy present in having to defend someone who should still be smoldering hot following a historic 71-point outburst.