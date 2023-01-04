By RB Hayek · 4 min read

The Phoenix Suns will attempt to turn things around as they head to the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse to face off with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Suns-Cavaliers prediction and pick.

The Suns lost 102-83 to the New York Knicks on Monday at Madison Square Garden. Deandre Ayton struggled again with 12 points on 6 for 13 shooting while grabbing five rebounds. Also, Chris Paul managed a meager 11 points on 4 for 11 shooting. The Suns shot just 39.1 percent from the field, including 27 percent from the triples. Moreover, they only took seven free throws while allowing the Knicks to shoot 25. The Suns lost the rebounding battle 45-36. Consequently, the Suns have struggled to score or thrive without Devin Booker, who is out for four weeks with a left groin sprain. Phoenix is 2-7 in games Booker has not played this season.

On Monday, the Cavaliers won a 145-134 overtime thriller against the Chicago Bulls at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Donovan Mitchell had a historic night with 71 points on 22 for 34 shooting. Also, he went 20 for 25 from the free-throw line and added eight rebounds and 11 assists. It was the most points scored by a Cavalier in franchise history and the most in an NBA game since Kobe Bryant scored 81 points in 2006. Significantly, he is now the seventh player in NBA history to smash the 70-point barrier. Mitchell powered the Cavs to victory but had some help. Moreover, Jarrett Allen added 21 points on 9 for 10 shooting with eight rebounds. It was the second win by the Cavs over the Bulls in two days and the third this season.

The Suns lead the all-time series 69-48. However, the teams have split the last 10 games. The Suns currently have won five in a row against the Cavs and are 5-5 over the last 10 games in Cleveland. Ultimately, the Suns went to Cleveland, won 120-115 last season, and defeated the Cavs 101-92 at home. The Suns are 4-6 over their last 10, and the Cavs are 7-3 over 10 games.

The Suns are 20-18 in eighth place in the Western Conference and 6-13 on the road this season. Meanwhile, the Cavs are 24-14 and fourth in the Eastern Conference while sporting a 17-4 record at home.

Here are the Suns-Cavaliers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Suns-Cavaliers Odds

Phoenix Suns: +5 (-110)

Cleveland Cavaliers: -5 (-110)

Over: 218 (-108)

Under: 218 (-112)

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

The Suns must win without Booker. Significantly, he averages 27.1 points per game. Who will replace that value? Ayton is an option. Likewise, he averages 17.5 points per game while shooting 60.5 percent from the field and grabbing 9.4 rebounds. Mikal Bridges averages 15.6 points per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the floor. Also, Paul averages 12.9 points per game while shooting 41.5 percent from the field and distributing 8.7 assists per contest.

The Suns are 17th in field goal shooting percentage, fourth in 3-point shooting percentage, and 13th in free-throw shooting percentage. Also, they are 18th in rebounds. The Suns continue to thrive in handling the ball and playing defense. Ultimately, they are sixth in turnovers and seventh in blocked shots.

The Suns will cover the spread if they can convert their shot attempts and get to the free-throw line more. Moreover, they must prevent Mitchell from going off on them as he did against the Bulls.

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

The Cavs are back to their winning ways after two wins over the Bulls and want to continue the trend. Therefore, it all starts with Mitchell and what he can do. Mitchell averages 29.3 points per game with a shooting percentage of 49.2. Also, Darius Garland averages 21.3 points per game while shooting 45 percent from the field. Evan Mobley averages 14.6 points per game with a shooting percentage of 55.7. Moreover, he has 8.7 rebounds per game. Allen averages 14 points per game while shooting 62 percent from the field. Likewise, he averages 10.2 rebounds per game.

The Cavs are seventh in field goal shooting percentage and 13th in 3-point shooting percentage. Additionally, they are 14th from the charity stripe. The Cavs are 18th on the boards. Also, they are 10th in turnovers and 24th in blocked shots.

The Cavaliers could cover the spread if Mitchell continues his hot play. Consequently, he does not need to score 71 again. But a good 30-point performance could help boost the Cavs.

Final Suns-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

The Suns are hurting without Booker. Conversely, the Cavs are healthy and thriving. Expect the Cavaliers to continue rolling and win this game handily.

Final Suns-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers: -5 (-110)

How To Watch Suns vs. Cavaliers

TV: Bally Sports Arizona and Bally Sports Ohio

Stream: NBA and NBA League Pass

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT