The NBA season continues and we have a tilt between the Phoenix Suns and the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Suns-Kings prediction and pick.

Wednesday night's clash between the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings promises to be an intriguing battle, with the Suns facing a significant challenge without their superstar Kevin Durant. The Suns will need to rely heavily on Devin Booker's scoring prowess and Bradley Beal's playmaking to fill the offensive void. Look for Jusuf Nurkic to assert himself in the paint against the Kings' frontcourt.

Sacramento, led by the dynamic trio of De'Aaron Fox, DeMar, DeRozan, and Domantas Sabonis, will aim to capitalize on Durant's absence. The Kings' balanced attack, featuring five players averaging double-digit scoring, could prove too much for the shorthanded Suns. Expect a closely contested game with both teams eager to secure a crucial win. The Kings' depth might be the deciding factor in what promises to be an exciting matchup.

Here are the Suns-Kings NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Suns-Kings NBA Odds

Phoenix Suns: +6 (-110)

Moneyline: +205

Sacramento Kings: -6 (-110)

Moneyline: -250

Over: 226.5 (-110)

Under: 226.5 (-110)

How To Watch Suns vs Kings

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports California, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Suns Could Cover the Spread/Win

Despite the absence of Kevin Durant, the Phoenix Suns are poised to secure a victory against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. The Suns' resilience and depth were on full display in their recent overtime loss to the Kings, and they'll be eager to avenge that defeat. Devin Booker, who has been battling illness, should be in better form for this rematch. His playmaking ability, evidenced by his 12 assists in the previous game, will be crucial in creating opportunities for his teammates. Bradley Beal, coming off a team-high 28-point performance, will look to build on that momentum and shoulder more of the scoring load.

The Suns' improved three-point shooting will be a key factor in this matchup. Despite attempting 57 threes in their last encounter, they only converted 31.6% of those attempts. With better shot selection and execution, the Suns can exploit the Kings' perimeter defense, which has been inconsistent this season. Additionally, Phoenix's defense, allowing just 106.5 points per game, should be better prepared to contain Sacramento's dynamic duo of De'Aaron Fox and DeMar DeRozan. If the Suns can limit turnovers, control the pace, and get contributions from role players like Jusuf Nurkic and Grayson Allen, they have a strong chance of securing a statement win without their superstar Durant.

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Sacramento Kings are primed to secure a victory against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, capitalizing on the absence of Kevin Durant. The Kings' dynamic offense, led by the formidable trio of De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and DeMar DeRozan, poses a significant threat to the Suns' defense. Fox's explosive speed and playmaking ability, combined with Sabonis' versatility in the post and DeRozan's midrange mastery, will be challenging for Phoenix to contain. The Kings' recent overtime victory against the Suns demonstrates their ability to execute in high-pressure situations, with DeRozan's clutch performance particularly noteworthy.

Phoenix's offense, while still potent with Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, will miss Durant's scoring efficiency and floor-spacing. This absence could lead to more defensive attention on Booker and Beal, potentially disrupting the Suns' offensive flow. The Kings' improved defense, allowing just 106.5 points per game, should be better equipped to handle a Durant-less Suns team. Additionally, Sacramento's bench depth, featuring players like Malik Monk and Keegan Murray, provides them with an advantage in sustaining offensive pressure throughout the game. If the Kings can exploit their matchup advantages and maintain their recent defensive intensity, they stand an excellent chance of securing another win against a weakened Suns squad.

Final Suns-Kings Prediction & Pick

Despite the absence of Kevin Durant, the Phoenix Suns have a good chance of securing a victory against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. The Suns' dynamic duo of Devin Booker and Bradley Beal should step up to fill the offensive void left by Durant. Phoenix's balanced attack and strong team chemistry could prove challenging for the Kings' inconsistent defense. However, Sacramento's home-court advantage and the offensive firepower of De'Aaron Fox, DeMar DeRozan, and Domantas Sabonis shouldn't be underestimated. The Kings will look to exploit Durant's absence on both ends of the floor. Expect a closely contested game with high-scoring potential. The Suns' depth and experience may give them a slight edge as they cover the spread on the road on Wednesday night.

Final Suns-Kings Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns +6 (-110), Over 226.5 (-110)