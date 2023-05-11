Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton is out for the team’s second-round Game 6 against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night in Phoenix due to a rib contusion.

Ayton suffered the injury in the first half of the Suns’ 118-102 loss to the Nuggets in Game 5 Tuesday. He told AZCentral’s Dana Scott his collision with Nuggets guard Bruce Brown felt like “bone-on-bone,” which limited him early in the game.

Deandre Ayton was in pain from his bandaged lower right rib cage at his locker after Game 5. Ayton said he’s “fine” from the “bone-on-bone” collision with Nuggets’ Bruce Brown, who kneed him as Brown drove to the hole in 1Q. Ayton couldn’t run back on offense after that play. pic.twitter.com/PLUfA6yNM0 — DANA (@iam_DanaScott) May 10, 2023

Ayton will not play in a must-win elimination game for the Suns. Phoenix may start backup Jock Landale, who has been aggressive in this series.

The Suns will miss Ayton. He has received criticism for his play but is also the Suns’ only matchup against Nuggets center Nikola Jokic they can rely on for athleticism. Landale is physical and plays hard, but he does not have the same twitchiness as Ayton.

Here is what Deandre Ayton’s absence means for the Suns.

Another man down

The Suns will also be without starting point guard Chris Paul in Game 6. Paul has a left groin strain and was not ready to have a chance to save Phoenix’s season.

The Suns are down two of their top four players outside of shooting guard Devin Booker and forward Kevin Durant. However, Booker suffered a foot injury in Game 5 against the Nuggets, and Durant has not always looked like himself offensively despite impressive overall numbers.

Booker has been superhuman in this series for the Suns, who have yet to lose a home game. With two of their stars out, the duo will have to carry more than it has.

Another move in the rotation, starting lineup

Landale is expected to start for Ayton, which should give the Suns a level of toughness inside.

The Suns are thin at backup center, which means Landale will likely receive rest while Bismack Biyombo is on the floor. Biyombo has not played since Game 2.

Landale had an incredible Game 3 performance. He had six points, making all three of his shots. He also had nine rebounds and earned cheers from the Footprint Center crowd for his efforts.

Landale is not an athletic specimen like Deandre Ayton. He is rugged and plays like an Australian, not afraid of contact or any challenge.

He can also be an offensive weapon to some extent. Phoenix is going to need whatever it can get out of him.

Landale’s start could force Biyombo into heavy minutes and expand the Suns’ rotation. Phoenix could start backup guard Landry Shamet, per reports.

More adjustments from Monty Williams?

Williams is one of the NBA’s best schematic coaches. He has put the Suns in top offensive rating categories over the last three and a half seasons.

Phoenix is missing one of its best players in its offense with Ayton. He is used as a screen-and-roller and someone who plays in the “pocket” around the free-throw line. Landale will have to try and replace Ayton’s finishing ability and mid-range touch.

The Suns will also use Booker as a playmaker more. Paul is not available, so backup point guard Cameron Payne has big shoes to fill.

Phoenix needs all hands on deck to beat the Nuggets and try to force a Game 7 Sunday in Denver.

Game 6 will tip off at 7 p.m. PT in Phoenix.