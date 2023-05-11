Aidan Cotter is a freelance Sports Betting/Fantasy writer for ClutchPoints. He specializes in NBA and NFL betting but also contributes towards College Football and College Basketball predictions.

The NBA Playoffs continue on Thursday night as the Denver Nuggets visit the Phoenix Suns for Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals! The Nuggets find themselves in a prime position to close out the Suns needing just one win to advance to the Western Conference Finals! Consequently, FanDuel has us covered with same-game parlay odds for Game 6. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-Suns same-game parlay featuring Devin Booker and Nikola Jokic.

Here are the NBA same-game parlay odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Same-Game Parlay Odds: Nuggets-Suns Game 6

Denver Nuggets: +8.5 Alternate Spread

Devin Booker: 30+ Points

Nikola Jokic: 12+ Rebounds

Michael Porter Jr.: 15+ Points

Same-Game Parlay Odds: +293

For Darius Butler’s Nuggets-Suns Game 6 same-game parlay, FanDuel presents a juicy four-leg headlined by Devin Booker and Nikola Jokic. When putting together a same-game parlay you want to string together legs that can build off one another. It’s easy to see how this parlay comes together tonight. Nikola Jokic dominates the glass, Michael Porter Jr. provides a solid scoring night, and the Nuggets keep things close despite another big game from Devin Booker.

To kick things off, the Nuggets’ alternate spread of +8.5 comes in at -310. In Denver’s two losses this series, they faced seven and five-point deficits. Considering the Nuggets haven’t lost a game this postseason by more than seven points, this feels like the easiest lock of the parlay.

If Denver keeps things close, that likely correlates with another dominant performance from Nikola Jokic. This parlay focuses on his work down low with -260 odds to grab 12+ rebounds. Jokic finished with just four rebounds in their last trip to Phoenix but has hit 12+ rebounds in 4/5 games this series.

Finally, a pair of point scorer props close out this same-game parlay. Devin Booker 30+ points and Michael Porter Jr. 15+ points both come in at -210. Booker was on a tear before coming down to earth in Game 5 but he still averages 34.6 PPG for the series. Additionally, he eclipsed 30 points in 3/5 games this series and 7/10 games this postseason. Porter Jr. dropped 19 in Game 5 but has eclipsed 15 points in 2/5 games this series and 6/10 games this postseason.