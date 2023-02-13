A lot of fans loved Rihanna’s 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, with many in awe of how she crushed it while pregnant. As usual, however, she has her fair share of haters who couldn’t help but find faults from her performance.

For one, several critics pointed out how she appeared to lip-sync through her entire show. It disappointed a lot of people who were expecting her to sing her top hits live, prompting them to take it to Twitter to share their dismay.

“Get that stage set up so my wife can watch Rihanna lip-sync for 10 minutes,” one critic said.

Another one said, “Could have at least brought someone out to lip-sync battle Rihanna and make this interesting.”

Many others mocked Rihanna for what they call a poor attempt to lip-sync, noting that the Barbados-born singer was off.

“Rihanna’s lip-sync track is off. Badly. If you’re going to get artists to show up and lip-sync, you could just pay for the music rights, hire a dance troupe and show a 10-story poster of the artist,” a Twitter user pointed out.

“It’s like Rihanna isn’t even trying. Can’t even match the lip-sync,” another commenter added.

A fifth viewer said, “Rihanna couldn’t even lip-sync well. Such an underwhelming performance at the Super Bowl.”

Rihanna has yet to respond to the allegations, though to be honest, it’s not worth the effort. After all, haters are going to hate whatever she says.

The important thing is that many RiRi fans found her performance empowering. Lip-sync or live, she certainly sent a strong message with her performance.