Rihanna got everyone talking during the Super Bowl 57 Halftime Show in Arizona, but for an entirely different reason.

Of course a lot of fans were excited to see her perform live again after her hiatus. Nonetheless, the Barbados-born singer–who has not released an album since 2016–got the whole world buzzing because of her looks in the Super Bowl Halftime Show. RiRi took the stage with what seems to be a baby bump despite the fact that it’s not clear with her full red suit.

Naturally, several fans took to Twitter to share their shock over the revelation. Some couldn’t help but wonder if Rihanna is really pregnant again, having given birth to her son with ASAP Rocky last year.

Here are some reactions among thousands of tweets talking about Rihanna’s pregnancy:

Wait is Rihanna pregnant or am I seeing shit ??? 😭 pic.twitter.com/hPn9ACcnFG — onna🫶🏽 (@onnaelise10) February 13, 2023

is rihanna pregnant or I’m seeing shit pic.twitter.com/l7MRWyLVYj — 35 (@ezmoneysete) February 13, 2023

Of course it might just be Rihanna’s outfit playing illusions on everyone’s eyes and minds. Nonetheless, many are really convinced that Baby no. 2 is on the way for RiRi and her partner ASAP Rocky.

Is it just me, or does Rihanna look like she on baby number 2?

She looks pregnant in this outfit 👀 pic.twitter.com/NJXyxTi4fP — lovelyti (@lovelyti) February 13, 2023

OH MY GOD RIHANNA IS PREGNANT AGAIN #FentyBowlpic.twitter.com/gimpn3GSwL — Love Craft (@lvuexxx) February 13, 2023

Perhaps Rihanna will shed more light on the pregnancy talks after her performance in Super Bowl 57. There’s no way the media won’t be asking her that question anyway amid the buzz she created with the surprise.

Whether she’s pregnant or not, though, Rihanna crushed her performance and lived up to the expectations of everyone. Hopefully, it is just the beginning of her comeback after the fans’ long wait to hear her music.