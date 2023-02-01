Although Brady previously signed a ten-year, $375 million deal to join the network as an analyst after retiring, network executives at FOX reportedly had no idea the seven-time Super Bowl champion was going to end his career on Wednesday.

It does seem that Brady retiring this time will stick, although he didn’t do it in time to don the headset before the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles battle for NFL supremacy in Glendale, AZ on Feb. 12.

Kevin Burkhardt and ex-Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen will both be in the booth as originally planned, and FOX “will welcome Brady with open arms whenever he decides to kickstart his TV career,” per TMZ.

“I’ll get to the point right away. I’m retiring,” Brady said in a Twitter video on Wednesday morning. “For good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. I won’t be long-winded, you only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year.”

“Thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me, my family, my friends, teammates, competitors, I could go on forever, there’s too many, thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all.”

Tom Brady will be a huge draw when he decides to make good on his promise and analyze the game for FOX Sports, but he will be watching as a fan this Super Bowl Sunday.