Greg Olsen was promoted to join Fox Sports’ lead NFL commentary team after longtime duo Joe Buck and Troy Aikman departed for ESPN. While Olsen has done a fine job during the 2022 season, one person has hung over his head like a dark cloud: Tom Brady.

Brady who retired and then promptly unretired last year, agreed to a 10-year, $375 million contract to become Fox Sports’ lead analyst after his retirement. That means that no matter how well Olsen does, the job will more than likely go to Brady once he decides to hang up the cleats.

In a recent interview with Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today, Greg Olsen opened up about the possibility of Brady booting him from the Fox Sports booth.

“Listen, we all know the reality,” Olsen said Tuesday morning during an appearance on ESPN 1000 in Chicago. “I know what I signed up for this year. My goal — and I said this before the season even started — my goal was to do the best job that I could, give people a fun listen, give people maybe a little bit of a different perspective and insight into the game, do the best job that I can.

“Listen, If Brady ends up retiring and coming and that’s how everything unfolds, it sucks. But at the end of the day, I’m a big boy. I know what I signed up for. I took a chance on myself. I rolled the dice. Let’s see how it plays out.”

