Super Bowl Odds: Dolphins jump Chargers after landing Bradley Chubb at trade deadline

The Miami Dolphins made a splash Tuesday evening after making a few moves at the NFL trade deadline.

The first move was acquiring former Denver Broncos defensive end, Bradley Chubb. Per Adam Schefter, the Dolphins are sending a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick, and running back Chase Edmonds to the Broncos. Meanwhile, Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick are headed to Miami.

The second move added another running back, Jeff Wilson Jr., from the San Francisco 49ers for a 2023 5th-round pick.

FanDuel updated the 2023 Super Bowl odds and the Dolphins jumped the Los Angeles Chargers and are now at +2800 to hold the Lombardi Trophy.

It isn’t much of a change for the Dolphins as they ranged from +3000-3200 the last few weeks. Miami now has the 10th best odds to win it all and they have a legit shot at doing so. The Dolphins are (5-3) which puts them third in the AFC East Division.

The Dolphins already contain an elite offense led by Tua Tagovailoa and two of the fastest receivers in the game. Chubb brings intensity and skill to the defensive line that needed a big-time name. Bradley Chubb immediately improves the defensive front that has struggled at times this season.

It’s a fun time to be a fan of the Dolphins and at +2800, that is great value for one of the better teams in the league.