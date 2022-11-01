Dolphins follow up Bradley Chubb blockbuster with Jeff Wilson trade with 49ers

The Miami Dolphins followed up their Bradley Chubb move by acquiring RB Jeff Wilson from the San Francisco 49ers, per Matt Maiocco. Adam Schefter later reported that San Fransisco will receive a 2023 5th round pick for Wilson. Wilson’s future with the Niners became unclear following the Christian McCaffrey trade. This move should benefit all parties involved.

The Dolphins storyline-catching move of the day was the deal for Bradley Chubb. The former Denver Broncos’ star pass rusher was involved in no shortage of trade rumors and speculation over the past few weeks. Miami ultimately won the sweepstakes to acquire him from the Broncos. The Jeff Wilson trade displays that the Dolphins are going all in this season.

Miami landed star receiver Tyreek Hill over the offseason. Hill helped the team start off the season on a high note. However, Miami has not played their best brand of football as of late. Nevertheless, they have now won back-to-back games and hold a 5-3 record. The acquisitions of Bradley Chubb and Jeff Wilson provide necessary depth as they strive toward the postseason.

Jeff Wilson was a key running back in San Francisco with the 49ers. As aforementioned, the 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey deal led to questions about Wilson’s future with the team. The Niners ultimately opted to deal him away ahead of the trade deadline.

Wilson adds crucial running back depth for the Dolphins. It will be interesting to see how they implement him within the offense.

Miami is proving to be a true contender this season.