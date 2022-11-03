Super Craft Brothers Brawl launches in Roblox – the second branded game of Good Gaming Inc. on the Roblox Platform.

Super Craft Brothers Brawl (SCBB) launches on the Roblox platform on November 21, 2022. SCBB is a callback to the Super Smash Bros. Brawl game by Nintendo for the Wii, with this game becoming famous on Minecraft for a while. The highly -competitive PvP game features distinctive class loadouts, custom maps, fast twitch gameplay, and themed items. SCBB will launch with 4 unique classes, with 5 additional classes pegged for a December release. Additional classes are advertised to arrive in 2023. The game will feature 7 maps at launch with more maps coming later on.

SCBB finds its roots way back in 2013, created by SethBling and later on adapted as a Minecade game later on. It’s unclear if SethBling is connected in any way with this version of his creation, as no mention of SethBling appears in any of Good Gaming Inc.’s announcements.

“We are very pleased to be expanding our presence on the Roblox platform with our Super Craft Brothers Brawl PvP game. Our developers have worked tirelessly to bring this fan favorite to the Roblox platform. We continue to expand our brand through the introduction of multiple games played across various platforms that reach millions of players,” says Good Gaming COO David Sterling. “We are currently exploring ideas to integrate the MicroBuddies characters into the game and create connected “Buddyverse” experiences for our players across our target platforms.”

As one of the world's most prolific platforms, players have the opportunity to monetize their creations in Roblox now. Not to be outclassed, gaming companies and others have started moving into Roblox with their own creations as well, with Good Gaming Inc. being one of them.