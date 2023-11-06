Nintendo has announced multiple new Black Friday Deals for the Nintendo Switch. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is free in one of the best deals.

Nintendo is dropping a new bundle in an upcoming Black Friday deal. Nintendo’s 2023 Black Friday sale begins on November 19th. The company will sell a bundle that includes the OLED Nintendo Switch, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and three months of Nintendo Switch Online for $349.99. The package also includes special Joy-Con controllers marked with a simple Smash Ultimate-themed design. The Black Friday deal will save gamers about $67.98 instead of purchasing the items on their own.

It’s a great deal for anyone who's looking to grab the newer Nintendo Switch model. With a new Nintendo console rumored to have a potential late 2024 release date, this is a great deal to snag the Switch at the end of its life span. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is one of the most popular games on the Switch right now. The inclusion of the game and an online membership is a great deal sweetener along with the console.

While the Nintendo Switch may be in the late stages of its life, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will live on a bit longer. The Switch was released just about a year before Super Smash Bros., and the release date for the next installment in that franchise is still unknown. An online membership not only allows players to compete head to head against other gamers in Super Smash Bros. but also in any other online game they may own.

Speaking of other games, Nintendo is cutting the prices for several of their biggest hits on the Switch for Black Friday. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and Super Mario Odyssey are all games that will be on sale come November 19th. Originally $59.99, Nintendo Switch is offering sales which will make these games a much cheaper $39.99.

Other games on the Switch like Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, and Minecraft Legends: Deluxe Edition will go on for sale for $29.99. It's not incredibly common for Nintendo to drop this many deals, so players in the market to try out a new “old” game should take advantage.

Nintendo has announced that additional cyber deals will be announced on November 2oth. For now, gamers can have their eyes set on the OLED Switch and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle.

For more gaming news and features, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.