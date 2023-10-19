Super Mario Bros. Wonder launches this week, ushering a new era of 2D platforming with our favorite Italian plumber. As the first new Super Mario side-scroller since Super Mario Bros. U on the Wii U (2012), Wonder brings many new mechanics to keep the series fresh. So, what do other critics and reviewers think of the game? Let's find out as we take a look at several Super Mario Bros. Wonder Review Scores.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Review Scores – 93 Average on Metacritic

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a Nintendo Switch exclusive title releasing this Friday, October 20th, 2023.

Based on 80 aggregated reviews, the game averages an amazing 93 Metascore. Out of 76 published reviews, only one gave it a mixed reaction, though that reviewer still gave the game a 7/10. Four reviews remain in progress, though it seems most reviewers really enjoy playing Mario Bros Wonder. 24 total reviewers gave the game a perfect score, while only 14 gave it a score lower than 90.

VGC gave a the game 5 out of 5 stars, saying it is “undoubtedly the plumber's most memorable 2D outing since the 1990s”. They praised how the game “oozed confidence lacking in more recent New Super Mario Bros. Games”. The only downside in their review was that the game left them wanting more. However, they stated that it said more about their “lofty expectations than the amount of content on offer”.

Metro GameCentral gave the game a perfect 10/10, calling it a “fantastic 2D platformer that immediately takes its place amongst the Pantheon of Nintendo's very best titles.” They particularly loved the level design along with all the secrets the game offered to discover. However, they noted that the art design and music were among the less outstanding pieces of the game. Nevertheless, it didn't affect their perfect score.

VG247 gave the game a five stars out of five, nothing that while it doesn't re-invent the wheel, it stands as the “single-best entry in the seres since Super Mario World”. Furthermore, they didn't note any major issues that plagued their experience. They found the levels, soundtrack, and characters all to be enjoyable. Additionally, they noticed that the action felt more “precise and less slippery” when referring to character control.

Pocket Tactics also gave the game a perfect 10/10, saying it “is pure Nintendo magic”. They praised the “A-Team of veteran developers” working alongside an “injection of younger developers” as “refreshing”. They noted that while the game didn't reinvent the wheel, they stated the game “is the Mario game the Switch deserves and the start to Mario's new legacy.” It seems the latest Mario Bros game is already off to a great start.

Gamespot gave the title a 9/10 review score, saying the game “rises to the challenge and the result is a modern classic”. Their pros of the game included “delightful surprises” as well as the new badge system and online multiplayer. However, they noted their disappointment with some of the wonder effects, and not being able to use multiple badges in local co-op. Overall, they called Mario Bros. Wonder a “rightful successor to Super Mario World, and hopefully, will serve as a touchstone for 2D Mario going forward.”

ScreenRant gave the game 4.5 stars out of 5, saying it could be “Mario's most magical adventure, offering up an enchanting experience that shines among the best of the side-scrolling Mario games.” While they loved the ability to switch to Yoshi or Nabbit for an easier ride, they did note that “there's still enough here to challenge veteran Mario fans”. Overall, they enjoyed the experience, noting that the experience may have been a tad shorter than what we hoped for.

PCMag gave the game a 4.5 out of 5 in their review. In their review, they said “Super Mario Bros. Wonder is an excellent Mario game that finally takes the 2D format in a new direction”. While they noted the game feeling a bit short, they praised the new Wonder effects and online co-op play. They ended their review saying that the game “doesn’t completely revolutionize side-scrolling Mario, but it’s a fun and charming platformer that easily earns our Editors’ Choice award.”

IGN gave the game a 9 out of 10 in their score. Ryan McCaffrey stated that “Super Mario Bros. Wonder looks and plays like the true next step for 2D Mario platformers”. They praised the game's Wonder Effects, power-ups, gameplay and design. They ended their review, saying “Wonder feels like a 21st-century successor to Super Mario World”.

Nintendo Insider also gave the game a 9 out of 10 in their score. They loved the new setting, saying “This world of wonder comes crammed with the most whizz-popping surprises, making for a kaleidoscopic trip to the Flower Kingdom that is simply unmissable.” They also noted how the gameplay represents the Wonder in the title. While they loved the new power-ups, they noted the Wonder Flower as the truly game changing feature.

NPR gave the game a 9 out of 10 score, saying “Super Mario Bros. Wonder, ultimately, feels like a flex — proof that Nintendo can still innovate with some of gaming's oldest verbs: run and jump.” Although their review left the game just short of a perfect score, it didn't stop them from praising everything from gameplay, controls, and all the new features.

Twinfinite gave the game a 4.5 out of 5 stars, saying “Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the 2D Mario game we’ve all been waiting 10 years for, and it succeeds in its premise”. However, they noted the lack of inspiration seen in boss battles, and too much variety left for less iteration of them. However, they praised the game's level design, high replay ability, and all the secrets within the experience.

PlaySense gave the game a 8.5 out of 10, saying “Nintendo delivers with Super Mario Bros. Wonder a delightful 2D platformer that can safely be called a must have.” They praised the game's solid gameplay and level design. However, they stated the game felt too easy at times, and the new purple coin currency didn't feel all that useful. Overall, they still enjoyed the game enough to give it a solid score.

Forbes also gave the game an 8.5 out of 10. “Overall though, Super Mario Wonder is an excellent 2D platformer. With excellent level design, polished visuals and mad Wonder Flower setpieces.” However, the reviewer felt the experience didn't hit as hard as Mario Oddysey or Super Mario 3D World. Nevertheless, they still found the game to be a solid experience for fans of the Italian plumber.

Digital Spy gave the game the only mixed review as of yet. In their 3.5 out of 5 star review, they said that Wonder “is too disjointed to be considered a classic, often not making the most out of its best ideas.” They felt the game over relied on new gimmicks instead of really doing some fresh and revitalizing for the series. They particularly didn't care much for the badge system, which only lets you equip one badge per level.

Super Mario Bros Wonder Review Score Roundup – Is Super Mario Bros. Wonder worth it?

If you love Mario side-scrollers, or just want a co-operative game to play with friends, we recommend Super Mario Bros Wonder. Overall, the game seems to be very polished, with the same love-able gameplay and characters we've come to expect over the years. Between the new power-ups, playable characters, new badge system, and open world, Mario Bros Wonder offers a ton of variety. So if you're looking to beef up your Nintendo Switch collection, Mario Bros. Wonder seems like a must-have title.

And that wraps up our roundup of Super Mario Bros Wonder Reviews. We hope you enjoy playing the game when it comes out this week. For more gaming content, visit ClutchPoints.