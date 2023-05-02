Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

EA Sports just announced Super Mega Baseball 4 with its release date falling in June, marking a return of a fabled sports franchise.

Super Mega Baseball 4 Release Date: June 2, 2023

Developed by Metalhead Software and published by EA Sports, Super Mega Baseball 4 will be the first game of the series to come out since 2020’s Super Mega Baseball 3. It has been announced that Super Mega Baseball 4 will have a release date of June 2, 2023, making it the “first baseball game released by EA SPORTS for Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, or PC platforms in more than a decade.” The game is set to release on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, and PS5.

Indeed, if MLB The Show isn’t doing it for you, you might want to try out the more cartoonish, more arcadey, and less simulated version of baseball in this game. With more than 200 baseball legends in its roster alongside the series’ original characters, you can play in a league of baseball legends with teams organized by era, or mix things up with Shuffle Draft, allowing you to draft both Legends and Super Mega All-Stars to your teams.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Top community-requested features like the aforementioned deckbuilding-inspired Shuffle Draft, expanded player traits, new team chemistry system, automatic walks, and runners, two-way players, expanded bullpens, customizable free agent pools, and bigger, badder stadiums, have been added to the game to increase its replayability, add new layers of strategy, and improve the general quality of life of the game.

Returning of course is the game’s franchise mode, allowing players to build a legacy for their team composed of both Legends and All-Stars. Online Leagues, Cross-platform, and cross-play will also now be implemented at launch.

Of course, just like any decent sequel, Super Mega Baseball 4 will also feature new visuals like lighting, camera angles, cinematic cuts, cutscenes, and audio, including new crowd noise and voiceovers, giving the game an overall upgrade on its feel and immersion.

For more sports games news, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.