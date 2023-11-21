Madison Beer reveals that she auditioned for a part on the upcoming Superman: Legacy, but didn't get the part.

When it comes to James Gunn's Superman: Legacy, it appears Madison Beer auditioned — but didn't land the part.

On a recent episode of Kiss Say It or Shot It, Beer opened up about the unknown role she went after, according to ComicBook.com.

Madison Beer on the Superman: Legacy part she didn't get

In the episode, she was asked by Harriet Rose about auditions that weren't successful. She revealed that Superman was one of them.

“That might have been for the new Superman movie,” Beer said. “Sorry if that's not announced. I didn't get the part. Unfortunately not.”

The details of the role were under wraps, and specifics were not disclosed.

“They don't give too many specifics, especially for a film that huge,” Beer added. “They keep the character vague and make up something new. I don't know who the actual character I was auditioning for was.”

No official announcement about the character she auditioned for has been released; however, it's speculated that it may have been for Eve Tesmacher.

James Gunn will be the director of the new Superman: Legacy. As for what it's going to be about, the official synopsis reads: “Superman Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.”

Beyond roles she's missed, Madison Beer has opened up about many other fun facts. Recently, she discussed her favorite snacks, Complex revealed.