Madison Beer recently confessed a heartbreaking memory from a difficult period in her life when she contemplated suicide at the age of 16. The singer-songwriter opened up about the traumatic experience in an excerpt from her upcoming memoir, The Half of It, which she shared exclusively with PEOPLE. Beer revealed that she was struggling with the aftermath of having her nude photos leaked online and parting ways with her manager and record label, which she described as “life-altering” situations. Feeling hopeless and like her own worst enemy, she considered jumping off the balcony.

In the excerpt, Madison Beer described the emotional turmoil of being dropped by her label as “harder to work through”. Despite not planning to jump, she admitted to feeling like she had a way out if things got too much. Beer’s younger brother eventually found her atop the balcony and called for their parents, prompting her to climb back over. The singer explained that she was confused about why they were making such a big deal out of it.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Beer has been open about her struggles with mental health and the impact that the pressure of fame has had on her life. Her upcoming memoir promises to explore some of the darkest years of her life, starting at age sixteen and following her into her twenties.

The Half of It will be released on April 25. In sharing her painful memory, Madison Beer is opening up about the importance of mental health and the need for support during difficult times. Her honesty and vulnerability are sure to resonate with many readers who have faced similar struggles.