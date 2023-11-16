James Gunn's Superman: Legacy has a villain. Venezuelan actress María Gabriela de Faría will be playing The Engineer.

Superman: Legacy has found a new baddie in the form of The Engineer, Deadline exclusively reported.

Venezuelan actress María Gabriela de Faría will join James Gunn's DC movie as Angela Spica. Angie's power comes from the nanotech built into her body. The character was created by Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch.

De Faría was in Alejandro Hidalgo's horror movie The Exorcism of God. She guested in Joel McHale's Animal control and plays a recurring character on The Moodys.

According to the DC fandom wiki, Angela is the second Engineer when her unnamed predecessor was killed. The Engineer's body is made of liquid machinery that can be altered into different weaponry.

Superman: Legacy follows Superman's (David Corenswet) journey to connect his Kryptonian heritage with that of his human one. Joining the cast are Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Nathan Fillion (Guy Gardner/Green Lantern), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), Edi Gathegi (Mister Terrific) and Anthony Carrigan (Rex Mason/Metamorpho).

The movie's official synopsis reads, “[Superman] is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.”

Gunn's Superman seems to be a reset from his last incarnation helmed by Zach Snyder. The Man of Steel the audiences will see in 2025 may be a less dark version of himself.

Gunn recently posted on Threads that the movie will still be released on July 11, 2025. He also wrote the film's script from characters created by Joe Shuster and Jerry Siegel.

Gunn also clarified that the first film of his revamped DC slate will not be Superman's origin story. The director hasn't given any more plot details regarding the movie.