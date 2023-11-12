Superman Legacy's director and writer assures audiences the film is going to fly into movie theaters on its planned release date.

As questions still fly about release dates for many high-profile projects following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, James Gunn has provided fans a positive update about the status of Superman: Legacy's release date.

The writer-director took to social media to assure audiences the first Superman film of the new cinematic DC Universe is still on track to meet its original July 11, 2025 release date, according to Deadline. Gunn credited this to the “talented crew” who were not involved in either the WGA or SAG-AFTRA strikes who were hard at work “creating the most amazing character and set designs” the director said he ever saw.

It was the second piece of good news Gunn has provided about the DCU's upcoming slate following the strike, the first being about Creature Commandos' release window. Gunn confirmed the animated series was still on track to release on Max in 2024 and assured audiences the strike did not massively impact its production schedule.

While few story details have been shared about Superman Legacy, Gunn confirmed the film will not be an origin story and instead follow a young Superman as he tries to reconcile his Kryptonian origins with his upbringing on Earth. It was then confirmed in June 2023 David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan were cast as Superman and Lois Lane, respectively. The film will also feature several other DC heroes including Nathan Fillion as the Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and members of The Authority ahead of the group's standalone film.

Gunn's update will likely come as a positive piece of news amid a wave of delays as film and TV productions rush back to set with SAG-AFTRA strike over. Disney, in particular, has been forced to make significant changes to its release calendar that resulted in major projects such as the live-action Snow White and multiple MCU films pushed into 2025.