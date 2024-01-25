James Gunn's DCU film Superman: Legacy has narrowed down its search for a Supergirl after eliminating big names from the running.

It appears the DCU's inaugural film, Superman: Legacy, is narrowing down its Supergirl search. James Gunn's film recently underwent more screen tests and the choice could be down to two.

Two women standing

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that screen tests took place on January 23. DC Studios' Gunn and Peter Safran were both present at these screen tests.

Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon) and Meg Donnelly (Zombies) have emerged as the two finalists. The latter currently voices Supergirl for recent DC animated films.

They beat out the likes of Priscilla star Cailee Spaeny and Emilia Jones, who starred in the Best Picture-winning CODA.

Regardless of who is cast, the Supergirl character seems to be positioned for a marquee role in the DCU. After her appearance in Superman: Legacy, the character will lead her own solo film, Woman of Tomorrow.

The Supergirl character was a part of Andy Muschietti's Flash film in 2023. Sasha Caile played the role in the film, but evidently, she will not reprise the role in the DCU.

Superman: Legacy will serve as the first film in Gunn and Safran's DCU regime. David Corenswet was cast in the titular role with Rachel Brosnahan cast as Lois Lane. Gunn will write and direct the film.

James Gunn may be overseeing the DCU, but he's known for his work in the MCU. Before fully jumping ship, he directed the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy for Marvel. Before Superman: Legacy, Gunn directed The Suicide Squad and developed its subsequent spin-off, Peacemaker.