Suzy Kolber has been part of the sports media landscape for nearly four decades but was part of the ESPN layoffs on Friday. For anyone who’s watched her work the sidelines or host shows for almost 30 years at “The Worldwide Leader,” it’s not a surprise her final sign-off was classy, and her step sounds super positive.

On Friday, ESPN layoffs hit multiple big-name, on-air personalities, such as Jeff Van Gundy, Jalen Rose, Todd McShay, Keyshawn Johnson, and more. Longtime host, producer, and sideline reporter Suzy Kolber was among those laid off. And even in a tough situation, Kolber kept it classy, as she always does.

“Today I join the many hard-working colleagues who have been laid off.” Kolber wrote on Twitter, becoming one of the few now-former ESPN employees to break their own layoff news. “Heartbreaking-but 27 years at ESPN was a good run. So grateful for a 38 yr career! Longevity for a woman in this business is something I’m especially proud of. Next step- a project that gives back.”

Kolber graduated from the University of Miami in 1986 and started her sports media career working behind the scenes at CBS Sports before becoming an on-camera reporter for various local stations around the country.

In 1993, she joined ESPN and played many roles throughout the company over the years, hosting, reporting, and producing for a variety of sports, events, and shows. Kolber briefly left for Fox Sports in 1996 but returned in 1999. Her most recent gig was hosting the Monday Night Football pregame show, Monday Night Countdown.

Kolber was, unfortunately, involved in one of the most infamous incidents in ESPN history. In 2003, while interviewing New York Jets legend Joe Namath on the sideline of an MNF game, the former QB drunkenly told Kolber he wanted to kiss her on live TV.