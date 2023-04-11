Swae Lee said one of his first girlfriends left him in tears after their breakup. The “Sunflower” artist got candid about the heartbreak in an interview with the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast on Sunday (April 9). He was joined by his brother and music partner Slim Jxmmi.

The relationship occurred before Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi became famous. The woman left Swae Lee for a truck driver who reportedly made more than $7000 per month.

“So boom, she came up to the crib one day — I ain’t got no furniture, we sitting on the floor — [like] ‘Swae, I can’t be with you anymore,'” he said.

He continued: “I’m getting ready to move to Atlanta and work with Ear Drummers and make this whole journey like you know what I’m saying? I’m like ‘huh you finna leave me?’ Boy, I’m shedding tears n***a.”

However, that is all in the past. The duo recently had some good news happen in their music careers. The brothers dropped their first album in five years titled Sremm 4 Life which was released last Friday (April 7).

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Swae Lee penned a heartfelt message about the hard work he and his brother put into creating the project,

“It’s bigger than me. Album out TOMORROW !! Swae Lee captioned a photo of him and his daughter. “This is for my friends and family my EXTENDED Family the Fans.”

“This past 5 years has been full of ups and downs but I will always fly high during the turbulence . I’m very excited to finally have this project finished and out for y’all !! this is my blood, sweat, and Tears in melody form ENJOY IT ALL ! SREMM4LIFE.”

Sremm 4 Life is out now.