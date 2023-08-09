Sydney Sweeney is addressing the allegations on her rumored romance with “Anyone But You” costar Glen Powell. As the duo were promoting their upcoming film, rumors began to swirl that the Sweeney and Powell had feelings for one another offscreen. Until now, Sweeney has never spoken about the rumors publicly.

“Glen and I don’t really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much. He’s such a hard worker, and I’m a hard worker,” Sweeney, 25, told Variety on Wednesday (Aug. 9). “We talk all the time like, ‘That’s really funny.’”

When asked about the “chemistry” between the two the “Euphoria” star responded:“It’s a rom-com, that’s what people want!”

What made fans talk (and speculate) about a possible relationship between the costars outside of the film even more dramatic was that both of them were in relationships during that time. Sweeney is engaged to Jonathan Davino (and currently still is) while Powell was dating Gigi Paris at the time the rumors had reached new heights. It was later reported that Powell and Paris called it quits after three years of dating. A source told US Weekly that the rumors between Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney had affected her relationship with Davino as well.

“It was an open secret they’d gotten really close,” the source told the publication in May. “She takes her reputation extremely seriously. This is without a doubt a huge test of their relationship.”

“Anyone But You” is set to release on December 15, 2023. The film is about “two college arch-nemeses reunite years after graduation for a destination wedding and pretend to be lovers for their own personal reasons,” according to IMBD. A trailer for the film has not been released at this time.