Actress Sydney Sweeney has decided to set the record straight regarding a controversial family gathering that took place last year, which sparked a flurry of online discussion, RollingStone shares. The event in question was her mother's 60th birthday party, during which photos emerged showing attendees wearing hats resembling those associated with Donald Trump's “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) campaign.

Sweeney, known for her roles in various film and TV projects, expressed her frustrations over the incident, noting that many assumptions weren't from proper interpretations. She highlighted a significant misconception that arose from the photos: “The people in the pictures weren’t even my family. The people who brought the things that people were upset about were actually my mom’s friends from L.A. who have kids that are walking outside in the Pride parade, and they thought it would be funny to wear because they were coming to Idaho.”

“There were so many misinterpretations,” Sydney Sweeney says of viral photos from her mom’s birthday party which showed guests in what appeared to be Blue Lives Matter garb and MAGA-styled red caps. “The people in the pictures weren’t even my family.” https://t.co/XP3drIRbNB pic.twitter.com/kj9asOtrrn — Variety (@Variety) August 9, 2023

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

She observed the paradoxical nature of public perception, where individuals receive elevation before getting torn. Sydney Sweeney shared her astonishment at this phenomenon, considering her own journey from being an ordinary college student to a public figure. She expressed a sense of dehumanization in the process.

Addressing the issue at the time it arose, Sweeney urged people to refrain from making assumptions about the situation. She reiterated her stance in a subsequent interview with British GQ, acknowledging the wildfire-like spread of misinformation. Sweeney emphasized that her attempts to redirect the conversation toward accuracy seemed futile, stating, “Honestly, I feel like nothing I say can help the conversation. It’s been turning into a wildfire, and nothing I can say will take it back to the correct track.”