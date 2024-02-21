Sydney Sweeney is a popular television and movie actress. Let's take a look at Sydney Sweeney's net worth in 2024.

Sydney Sweeney's net worth in 2024 is $10 million. Sweeney is a popular actress who has starred in several TV series, such as Euphoria, The White Lotus and The Handmaid's Tale.

She is a two-time Primetime Emmy Award-nominated actress. Let's take a closer look at Sydney Sweeney's net worth in 2024.

What is Sydney Sweeney's net worth in 2024?: $10 million (estimate)

Sydney Sweeney's net worth in 2024 is $10 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Sydney Sweeney was born on Sept. 12, 1997, in Spokane, Wash. She attended Saint George's private school. Later on in 2018, Sweeney attended UCLA and took up entrepreneurship while pursuing a career in acting.

Sydney Sweeney's early career in acting

At only 18 years old, Sweeney confessed that she only had $800 in her bank account. In 2009, Sweeney made her big-screen debut in ZMD: Zombies of Mass Destruction. During the same year, she also made her television debut in a pair of TV series, Criminal Minds and Heroes.

After that, Sweeney became a fixture on television screens. She appeared in television programs such as Chase, 90210, The Bling Ring, Kickin' It, Grey's Anatomy, The Middle, Manic, In the Vault, Everything Sucks!, Pretty Little Liars and The Handmaid's Tale.

She also appeared in other movies such as Spiders, The Opium Eater, The Martial Arts Kid, Cassidy Way and Angels in Stardust.

Sydney Sweeney's breakout role in Sharp Objects

In 2018, Sweeney earned her breakout role as Alice in the TV Mini Series Sharp Objects. She acted alongside Hollywood star Amy Adams.

With her performance in Sharp Objects, Sweeney was able to turn some heads and to land other roles in the industry.

Sydney Sweeney is cast in Euphoria

Just a year after appearing in Sharp Objects, Sweeney portrayed Cassie Howard in the hit TV series Euphoria. She acted alongside Disney channel actress turned Hollywood star Zendaya.

For making Cassie Howard come to life, Sweeney was paid $25,000 per episode. Given that Sweeney appeared in eight episodes for the first season, she bagged a total of at least $200,000.

Sweeney returned for the second season of Euphoria and appeared in eight episodes. Reprising her role as Cassie Howard, Sweeney enjoyed a salary raise, raking in $350,000 this time around. This meant that Sweeney made around $43,750 per episode for Euphoria's second season.

For Sweeney's efforts, she earned a MTV Movie + TV Award nomination for Best Performance in a Show. In addition to this, Sweeney also earned her first Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and a People's Choice Award nomination for The Drama TV Star of 2022.

Sydney Sweeney is cast in The White Lotus

Aside from landing a major role in Euphoria, Sweeney also appeared in the TV series The White Lotus. For making Olivia Mossbacher come to life, Sweeney enjoyed a salary of $25,000 per episode from the show. In total, the Euphoria star earned around $150,000 from the series.

Moreover, Sweeney also turned heads with her performance. In fact, after her performance, she was able to nab her second Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

After her impact on television, it wasn't surprising that Sweeney would also establish a growing presence in the cinemas. She went on to land movie roles in Clementine, Nocturne, Downfalls High, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Reality, Americana, Night Teeth, Big Time Adolescence, and The Voyeurs.

Sydney Sweeney's future projects

Given that Sweeney has been making waves as an actress, it isn't surprising that she's penciled to make an appearance in future productions. According to IMDB, Sweeney will be having roles in upcoming movies such as Eden, Echo Valley, Immaculate, Madame Web, and Anyone But You.

In addition to these movies, Sweeney will also be reprising her role as Cassie Howard in the third season of Euphoria, which will return in 2025.

Sydney Sweeney's endorsement deals

Since her rise in Sharp Objects, it wasn't only Sweeney's acting roles that increased. In fact, she also earned several endorsement deals with major brands.

Sweeney has worked with several brands including Miu Miu, Cotton On, Armani, Guess, Parade, Ford, Bai, Laneige, and Frankie's Bikinis. It's worth noting that Sweeney rakes in more money from her endorsements compared to her budding acting career thus far.

In 2020, Sweeney launched her own production company called Fifty Fifty. In fact, the production firm has already landed its first project Crazyrose, which will be in partnership with Endeavour Content.

Sydney Sweeney's viral take on acting salary

In 2022, the Euphoria star earned the ire of critics after she made an honest and controversial take on her acting salary. Sweeney confessed that her salary wasn't enough to cover much of her lifestyle in Los Angeles.

The two-time Primetime Emmy Award nominated actress claimed that specific percentages of her salary go to her lawyer, business manager and agents.

With plenty of expenses, Sweeney also admitted that it wasn't feasible for her to take six months away from acting, at least in the financial perspective, as she admitted on Elle. While she admits that her claims of insufficient pay may have pulled the strings of many, Sweeney couldn't help but admit that actors just don't enjoy the same pay as compared to times in the past.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Sydney Sweeney's net worth in 2024?