Now that Madame Web is out, here are Sydney Sweeney's top roles.

Sydney Sweeney has made a significant mark in the entertainment industry with her diverse and compelling roles across various movies and TV shows. Sydney Sweeney returns to the big screen amidst anticipation and curiosity surrounding her latest project, the Spider-Man spin-off “Madame Web.” Despite early reviews painting a less-than-favorable picture, the allure of Sweeney's presence may still draw audiences eager to witness her performance.

Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney at the world premiere of “Madame Web”.#MadameWeb pic.twitter.com/OiBsu4jsgZ — GoldenSeries (@series_golden) February 13, 2024

For fans deeply ingrained in the Marvel universe, “Madame Web” might be an essential watch, driven by an insatiable need to explore every corner of the cinematic web. Others might find themselves intrigued by the film's divisive reception, curious to experience it firsthand.

However, amidst the buzz surrounding “Madame Web,” it's essential not to overlook the other remarkable performances that have defined Sweeney's career thus far. From her compelling portrayal of Cassie Howard in the hit series “Euphoria” to her captivating presence in other notable projects, Sweeney has consistently delivered memorable performances that showcase her range and talent. Let's delve deeper into some of her most notable roles on the screen.

Euphoria: Breakout Success

In the critically acclaimed HBO series “Euphoria,” Sydney Sweeney portrayed Cassie Howard, a complex and troubled teenager navigating the challenges of adolescence. Sweeney's portrayal of Cassie was both raw and nuanced, capturing the character's vulnerability and inner turmoil with authenticity. Her performance resonated deeply with audiences, earning her widespread recognition and critical acclaim. Sweeney's ability to bring depth and emotion to Cassie's character contributed significantly to the success of the series and solidified her status as a rising star in Hollywood.

The White Lotus: Riveting Drama

Sweeney delivered another compelling performance in the HBO series “The White Lotus,” where she portrayed Olivia Mossbacher, a privileged young woman grappling with issues of identity and privilege. As Olivia, Sweeney skillfully navigated the complexities of her character's journey, portraying her internal struggles and outward conflicts with depth and authenticity. Her nuanced performance added layers to the ensemble cast and helped elevate the show to critical acclaim. Sweeney's ability to embody complex characters with sincerity and depth further showcased her talent as an actress.

The Voyeurs: Provocative Thrills

In the provocative thriller “The Voyeurs,” Sydney Sweeney took on the role of Pippa, a young woman drawn into a web of obsession and voyeurism. Sweeney's performance as Pippa was captivating and intense, capturing the tension and intrigue of the film's narrative. Her portrayal of Pippa's journey from curiosity to obsession was both mesmerizing and chilling, showcasing Sweeney's versatility as an actress. Despite the challenging subject matter, Sweeney delivered a nuanced and compelling performance that kept audiences on the edge of their seats.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: Supporting Role

Sweeney made a memorable impact with her supporting role in Quentin Tarantino's “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” As Snake, a member of the Manson Family, Sweeney brought a sense of menace and unpredictability to the character. Despite her limited screen time, Sweeney made a lasting impression with her performance, capturing the essence of the era and the unsettling nature of her character's worldview. Her role in the film demonstrated her ability to inhabit diverse characters and bring them to life with authenticity and depth.

Reality: A Riveting True Story

In “Reality,” Sweeney takes on the challenging role of Reality Winner, a former intelligence specialist who leaked classified documents to the media. Sweeney's performance is a tour de force, as she disappears into the character, portraying Reality with nuance and authenticity. Despite the intense subject matter, the film balances moments of tension with subtle humor, creating a compelling and thought-provoking narrative.

Looking Ahead

As Sydney Sweeney continues to ascend in her career, audiences eagerly anticipate seeing more of her talent on display in future projects. With her ability to tackle a wide range of roles and genres, Sweeney is poised to leave a lasting impact on the industry. Whether she's starring in acclaimed dramas, thrilling mysteries, or thought-provoking indie films, Sweeney's performances are sure to captivate audiences and solidify her reputation as one of the most compelling actresses of her generation.

As audiences decide whether “Madame Web” is good or not, reflecting on Sweeney's journey as an actress and the diverse roles that have solidified her reputation as one of Hollywood's rising stars will always be a treat. Some used to think she'd be nothing more than a side character in Euphoria, but she's continued to prove that narrative wrong with each new role.