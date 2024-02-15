Sydney Sweeney wants to star in a rom-com with Paul Mescal.

Sydney Sweeney just starred in the rom-com Anyone But You with Glen Powell. But she has another young star in mind for her next rom-com: Paul Mescal. That's right — Sweeney wants to star in a rom-com with Mescal, who's known for Aftersun.

During a puppy interview with BuzzFeed, Sweeney was asked to select her next leading man in a rom-com. “I feel like it'd be really fun to work with Paul Mescal,” she revealed.

Who is Paul Mescal?

Paul Mescal is an Oscar-nominated actor. He first gained fame for his theatre work and starring in two miniseries, Normal People and The Deceived. Mescal made his feature film debut in The Lost Daughter from Maggie Gyllenhaal. He then starred in Aftersun, God's Creatures, and Carmen. Last year, he starred with Andrew Scott in All of Us Strangers and Saoirse Ronan in Foe.

Coming up, Mescal will star in Ridley Scott's long-awaited Gladiator 2. Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Connie Nielsen, and May Calamawy also star in the film.

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney first gained notoriety for her role in Euphoria. She has continued to star in the series since 2019. In 2021, Sweeney starred in HBO's The White Lotus, earning two Emmy Award nominations for that performance. Some of her notable film credits include Under the Silver Lake, Big Time Adolescence, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Anyone But You. Her new rom-com was a huge hit. Anyone But You grossed over $170 million worldwide.

She now stars in Madame Web. Sweeney plays Julia Cornwall/Spider-Woman in the new film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe. Dakota Johnson, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott also star in the film.