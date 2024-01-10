Despite dominating performances, Vanderbilt, TCU and Michigan State's women's basketball teams face surprising exclusion from the AP Top 25.

As the echoes of the holiday season fade into the chants of dedicated fans, Week 10 of the women’s college basketball unravels with the AP Top 25 women’s basketball poll showcasing both the predictable and the contentious.

In a season where agility and precision define the ascent of teams in rankings, a few squads, notably Vanderbilt, TCU and Michigan State, find themselves unjustly relegated to the margins despite statistics that argue convincingly for their inclusion.

Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt’s women’s basketball team has crafted a season worthy of acclaim, dominating with a 15-1 overall record and an unblemished home streak. However, their omission from the Top 25 might be attributed to various factors. Despite having a strong season, their schedule strength could be a factor. Teams often get overlooked if their victories come against lower-ranked opponents or if they lack significant wins against top-tier teams. Additionally, close games or losses against unranked teams could also hurt their chances, as these performances might not resonate strongly with the voters.

That said, Vanderbilt has flexed both its offensive and defensive firepower this season, led by the dynamism of Jordyn Cambridge and the rebounding strength of Sacha Washington. On the rebounding front, Vanderbilt has outperformed opponents, boasting a total of 634 rebounds at an average of 39.6 per game, with a positive rebounding margin of +4.9.

The Commodores also shine in team dynamics, with an impressive average of 16.1 assists per game. With shooting percentages of 42.5% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, they have also proven their efficiency in converting plays (via the Vanderbilt athletic department).

TCU

The TCU women’s basketball team has shown that they are not to be underestimated, boasting a scoring average of 77.3 points per game and an impressive field goal percentage of .457, according to the TCU athletic department.

Beyond scoring, TCU demonstrates strategic prowess from beyond the arc, with a 3-point shooting percentage of .371 and an average of 9.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Free throws often make the difference in tight games, and here, TCU does not disappoint. Their free throw percentage of .731, coupled with an average of 11.6 free throws made per game, indicates a team that capitalizes on opportunities and maintains composure under pressure.

The Horned Frogs also show a commendable team spirit, with 301 assists averaging 18.8 per game. This is a squad that thrives on collective effort and ball movement, creating scoring opportunities through teamwork and solid court vision. Their defensive skills are highlighted by an average of 6.1 steals and 6.4 blocks per game.

Michigan State

Michigan State’s record and offensive statistics make their exclusion from the Top 25 a puzzling. Scoring an average of 91.1 points per game and boasting a scoring margin of 25.2 points, the Spartans have displayed a level of play befitting a top-ranked team.

With an overall record of 11-3, the Spartans have shown they can compete with the best in the nation. The Spartans’ shooting efficiency is also noteworthy, with a field goal percentage of .493, highlighting their ability to execute on offense. Their 3-point shooting percentage of .382, coupled with an average of 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, demonstrates their range and capability to stretch defenses to the perimeter.

Free throw accuracy often distinguishes good teams from great ones, and Michigan State excels here with a free throw percentage of .745. In games where every point counts, the Spartans can rely on their ability to convert from the line, averaging 14.6 free throws made per game​​.

In the paint, Michigan State has been just as dominant, out-rebounding their opponents with an average of 37.7 rebounds per game and a positive rebound margin of 3.6.

Beyond individual statistics, the Spartans display excellent teamwork, evident in their 20.6 assists per game, which is indicative of a well-coordinated offense where the ball finds the open player. This teamwork extends to their defensive play, where they average 10.6 steals per game, disrupting their opponents’ flow and creating transition opportunities.

Despite these impressive metrics, Michigan State remains unranked. With players contributing across the board and the team showing no signs of slowing down, the Spartans have made a compelling case for why they deserve to be recognized among the top teams in the nation​​.