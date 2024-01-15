Auburn shattered expectations with a stunning upset over Kim Mulkey's No. 7-ranked LSU Tigers.

In a major upset, the Auburn women's basketball team toppled then-No. 7 ranked LSU, snapping LSU's impressive 16-game winning streak with a 67-62 victory on Sunday. Auburn's defense played a pivotal role in securing the win, holding LSU Coach Kim Mulkey and her high-scoring Tigers, known for their nation-leading 93.8 points per game average, to a season-low.

Key player Honesty Scott-Grayson led Auburn with a solid 21-point performance, underlining the team's determined effort. JaMya Mingo-Young's crucial steal from LSU's standout player, Angel Reese, with just over 10 seconds left, and subsequent free throws, cemented Auburn's win. Mingo-Young finished with 13 points and five assists, contributing significantly to Auburn's (12-5, 1-3 Southeastern Conference) first conference win of the season.

LSU coach Kim Mulkey reflected on the loss post-game, attributing Auburn's win to their energy, particularly in pressuring LSU and disrupting their passing game. LSU's offensive struggles, aside from Reese's contribution, were evident in the game.

“We knew Auburn would get in lanes and pressure you and make it hard to complete a pass,”Mulkey said, via the Associated Press. “Energy and enthusiasm, (Auburn) just came at us. … Their effort was better than our effort.”

Auburn's head coach Johnnie Harris praised her team's defensive strategy. The Auburn Tigers had anticipated and prepared for Reese's final play. Reese, despite LSU's loss, continued her impressive scoring run, marking her 50th consecutive game in double digits, tying with LSU legend Seimone Augustus.

The win marks Auburn's first victory over a top-10 opponent since defeating No. 4 Tennessee in January 2022, while this LSU's first loss since their season opener against Colorado. The game was played in front of a record crowd of 7,720 at Auburn’s Neville Arena.

“Honestly, I don’t know if they were there for us, or if they were there just to see LSU,” Scott-Grayson said. “But we knew we had to go out there and put on a show, either way. We weren’t backing down from (LSU) just because of the name.”

LSU is now ranked No. 10 in the AP women's college basketball Top 25 poll for week 11 as of Monday. Auburn remains unranked, although the team did receive five votes.