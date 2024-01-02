Head coach Felisha Legette-Jack's resilient leadership despite medical problems, alongside star players' impressive performances, have contributed to the Orange's stellar season so far.

The Syracuse women's basketball team, led by coach Felisha Legette-Jack, has made a significant leap in national recognition, securing a spot in the Top 25 on Monday for the first time since 2021.

“Carolina is next then Boston College, which lost to Duke at Duke by five,” Legette-Jack said, via Doug Feinberg of the Associated Press. “That’s who’s after that. No time to rest on your laurels, not in this conference. … Our number isn’t one yet. so we’re still hungry and coming.”

The Orange, boasting an impressive 11-1 record, are off to their best start since 2018. The achievement comes after a period for Legette-Jack, who underwent surgery for a non-cancerous brain tumor last year. Despite the ordeal, she returned in time for the season, bringing resilience and determination to the team.

“It was really scary, three MRIs and 10 CAT scans later,” Legette-Jack recalled. “It was traumatic, but I can talk about it now. I can’t believe I went through all that and got through it,” she said.

Key to the Orange's success is grad player Dyaisha Fair, a transfer from Buffalo, who is nearing a career 3,000 points. Legette-Jack praised Fair's team spirit and continued humility despite nearing the milestone.

“Her humility is most important,” she said. “She’s so not thinking about her 3,000-point, she wants to be on a team that creates something and leaves her legacy.”

Another standout player is freshman Alyssa Latham, who delivered a stellar performance with 21 points and 12 rebounds in their recent victory over Notre Dame.

“She can score on all three levels, shoot the 3-ball, get to the rim,” Legette-Jack said. “She’s a shot blocker and runs the floor like a deer. Her IQ is up there with the best of them.”

As the season progresses, Syracuse women's basketball looks to build on their current momentum, fueled by a blend of experienced leadership and promising new talent.