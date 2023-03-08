Jim Boeheim has officially retired after 47 years as the Syracuse men’s basketball coach, the university announced. Associate head coach and former Syracuse player Adrian Autry has been named replacement.

“There have been very few stronger influential forces in my life than Syracuse University and Jim Boeheim,” Adrian Autry said in the university’s announcement. “They have both played such important roles and without either of them, I am certain I would not have this incredible opportunity before me. I have spent much of my time in the game of basketball learning from Jim and am so grateful for him for preparing me to carry on the winning tradition that is Orange Basketball. It’s hard to imagine a world without him on the bench, but together with our coaches, student-athletes and fans, we will build on decades of success as a wining program.”

Boeheim was a student at Syracuse and has been the head coach of the team since the 1976-77 season, when the school was independent. The school was one of the founding members of the Big East conference in 1979. Syracuse won the Big East regular season title 10 times and the Big East tournament five times. Boeheim’s program was a huge part of what many view as the best college basketball conference of all time, and enjoyed rivalries with schools like Georgetown, Connecticut and Villanova.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The school moved to the ACC in 2013, and had a successful season in 2013-2014, going 28-6. However, the program began to struggle in the years following, making some unexpected runs in march that arguably hid how the program had declined since the move to the new conference.

Over the last couple of years, many Syracuse fans grew frustrated with the state of the program. The news makes those fans hoping for a resurgence from the program hopeful for a successful new era of Syracuse basketball. However, Boeheim’s retirement marks the departure of one of the iconic coaches in college basketball history.