SZA, the talented singer-songwriter known for her soulful R&B music, recently made waves with a surprising revelation about her experience at the Grammy Awards. In a cover story with Rolling Stone, she referred to the Grammy Awards as “weirdest rooms ever,” shedding light on some of the more perplexing aspects of the prestigious music event.

“The Grammy room is one of the weirdest rooms ever. There is so much wanting in there. Wanting to be noticed, wanting to be, like, acknowledged, to win… wanting to feel valuable or validated… It means something, even though, like, this isn’t everything. It’s kind of important that I’m here. It kind of matters,” the singer said to Rolling Stone.

While SZA didn't delve into specific details in her interview, her choice of words suggests that the Grammy Awards may have an atmosphere or dynamics that seem unusual or unexpected to artists who participate. In the interview, SZA talks about Drake and their recent collaboration despite having dated back in the day.

The Grammy Awards have faced criticism in recent years for a lack of diversity in their nominations and for overlooking deserving artists from marginalized communities. SZA herself faced disappointment in the past when she didn't win a Grammy for her critically acclaimed debut album “Ctrl.”

SZA's comment serves as a reminder that even the most celebrated events in the music industry can have underlying issues and challenges that artists grapple with. Her willingness to share her perspective adds to the ongoing discourse about how the industry can evolve to better support and recognize diverse talent.

As discussions around the Grammy Awards continue, it remains to be seen how the industry will respond to artists' concerns and work towards greater inclusivity and fairness in the future.