The Pittsburgh Steelers had quite a roller-coaster 2022 season. From the sluggish production from the offense in the first half of the year to the team’s 7-2 finish, there were multiple highs and lows for Pittsburgh in the campaign.

Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt came away from the season optimistic about the direction of the organization. Watt believes that Pittsburgh has much to build on heading into the 2023 campaign.

“This defense played really good football, and hopefully we can build on that,” Watt told Steelers.com’s Teresa Varley. “And you saw what the offense was doing as well.

“I feel like we have a lot to build on here as an organization.”

Pittsburgh’s rush defense orchestrated a bounce-back year. Overall, the Steelers ranked at ninth in all of the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game with a 108.1 average. On the other side of the ball, Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett showed much promise during his time anchoring the offense in the second half of the season.

The Steelers needed a strong finish to the year after opening up with a 2-6 record. Watt was ruled out from seven out of the team’s first eight contests in the season due to a pectoral injury that he suffered in Week 1.

The five-time Pro Bowler had plenty of learning lessons from his time being on the sideline due to his ailment.

“It was difficult just watching,” Watt said. “Very difficult. I tried to learn as much as I could and see where we needed help and juice and spark and learn how to provide it. To be able to have the headset on for a couple of weeks to kind of get a coach’s perspective also helped.

“I wish I didn’t have to go through it, but it provided me great perspective. It reminded me of how much I love the game, how much impact you can have when you come in the game, not even as far as playmaking, but just as far as bringing juice and bringing excitement.”

The one-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year award winner finished regular season play with 5.5 sacks recorded over 10 games played.