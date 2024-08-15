ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya continues on the main card in the heavyweight division between Tai Tuivasa and Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Tuivasa has now lost four fights in a row while getting finished in all four fights coming into this matchup meanwhile, Rozenstruik has alternated wins and losses over his last four fights and is most recently coming off a statement victory in his last fight. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Tuivasa-Rozenstruik prediction and pick.

Tai Tuivasa (14-7) is having the worst stretch in his UFC career where he not only lost four fights in a row but he has been finished in all four fights before the third round. His most recent defeat came against Marcin Tybura who choked him out late in round one. Now with his back against the wall, Tuivasa will be looking to get back on track when he takes on Jairzinho Rozenstruik this weekend at UFC 305.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik (14-5) got back on track after taking a loss to Jailton Almeida two fights ago when he dominated Shamil Gaziev showing that there are levels to this. Rozenstruik has a chance to continue his climb up the heavyweight rankings when he takes on Tai Tuivasa this weekend at UFC 305.

Here are the UFC 305 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 305 Odds: Tai Tuivasa-Jairzinho Rozenstruik Odds

Tai Tuivasa: +190

Jairzinho Rozenstruik: -230

Over 1.5 rounds: +145

Under 1.5 rounds: -188

Why Tai Tuivasa Will Win

Tai Tuivasa is in a rough spot in his career where he has lost four fights in a row albeit against the cream of the crop in the heavyweight division. What makes matters worse is that he’s been finished in all four of those losses, two by knockout and two by submission. Tuivasa hopes a fight in his home country with his home crowd behind him will propel him to victory when he takes on a mainstay in the heavyweight rankings Jairzinho Rozenstruik this weekend at UFC 305.

Tuivasa is known for his devastating power in his hands and his heavy calf kicks. While Tuivasa has been looking to improve over the years this will still be his gameplan coming into this matchup against a seasoned striker like Rozenstruik. Tuivasa will have the speed and the volume advantage in this mainly striking affair. Rozenstruik is known to sometimes let fights get away from him as he looks to counter rather than be on the front foot and by doing so he gets behind in fights because of it. It will be up to Tuivasa to bring the fight to Rozenstruik and not let him get into the flow of things to land his heavy shots and put him away to finally right the ship and get back on track this weekend.

Why Jairzinho Rozenstruik Will Win

Jairzinho Rozenstruik got back into the win column in a big way when he derailed the hype train of Shamil Gaziev taking him from the ranks of the unbeaten when he battered him throughout four rounds before he retired in between rounds. He has now alternated wins and losses over his last four fights and he will be looking to finally get on his first winning streak since 2019 when he takes on dangerous knockout artist and fan favorite Tai Tuivasa this weekend in Perth, Australia.

Rozenstruik is one of the most technical kickboxers in the heavyweight division and it shows with all 8 of his UFC victories coming by knockout. Tuivasa will be giving Rozenstruik the fight that he wants which is to stand and trade in the center of the Octagon. While Tuivasa possesses a ton of power, Rozenstruik has done a great job during his time in the UFC to avoid those big powerful strikes unless your name is Francis Ngannou. If he can check the calf kicks and avoid the power shots from Tuivasa he can get continue his winning ways at UFC 305 this weekend.

Final Tai Tuivasa-Jairzinho Rozenstruik Prediction & Pick

This heavyweight should be fun for however long it lasts between these two heavy hitters. While it would be great to see Tuivasa finally get back into the win column and do another “shooey,” something we haven’t seen in a long time it’s hard to see that he is outmatched here. Ultimately, Tuivasa is going to come out throwing everything with the intention to knock out Rozenstruik early but Rozenstruik will be keen to it and then hit Tuivasa with a counter putting him down and getting his 9th victory inside the Octagon.

Final Tai Tuivasa-Jairzinho Rozenstruik Prediction & Pick: Jairzinho Rozenstruik (-230), Under 1.5 Rounds (-188)