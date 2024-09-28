The Little Brown Jug is staying in Ann Arbor, but Saturday's win over Minnesota was too close for comfort for Michigan football fans. The Wolverines played a great first half and it looked like they were going to cruise to a victory, but the Golden Gophers flipped the game upside down in the fourth quarter. Michigan led 24-3 heading into the fourth, but the final score ended up being 27-24. Things got tense.

For the second straight week, the Michigan football team put up a really good first half and they looked like a talented football team. Then, also for the second straight week, the Wolverines let their opponent back into the game in the second half. Michigan won the game, but that fourth quarter performance was concerning.

Michigan got up early in this one with a nice touchdown run from Kalel Mullings. A string of turnovers in the second quarter led to a couple more touchdowns for the Wolverines, and that put them up 21-0. Things were going well.

Minnesota got on the board after a Hail Mary (short of the goal line) with two seconds left in the first half led to a first and goal. The Golden Gophers kicked a field goal to make it 21-3 at the break.

Things went south for Michigan after quarterback Alex Orji missed a wide open Donovan Edwards and instead looked for Colston Loveland, who was also open. Unfortunately, Orji didn't put it in the best spot, and the ball was intercepted. After that play, it should've been 31-3 Michigan. Instead, Minnesota got the ball, and they ended up scoring a touchdown, getting a three and out, returning the punt into the red zone, and scoring again, making it 24-17.

Michigan kicked a field goal to go up 27-17, but Minnesota once again drove down the field and scored. The Golden Gophers even recovered the onside kick, but it was called offsides. Michigan recovered the next one and ran the clock out (but not without fumbling!).

It was another ugly win, but it was a win. Here are a few takeaways.

Another concerning second half

The last two first halves have been positives for the Michigan football team, but these second half performances are concerning. The Wolverines had this game wrapped up, and they completely gave it away. To be quite frank, they even got a bit lucky to come out with the win in the end. That shouldn't happen when you have a 21-point lead at home against a team like Minnesota.

The offense is still a major issue

Michigan had 21 points in the first half, but the offense only put together one long touchdown drive in the first half, and the game. Without the three straight turnovers, the Wolverines would have lost this game. The run game is improving, but there is very little passing presence. Alex Orji looked more comfortable in the first half, but he turned an easy touchdown in the second half into an interception. That absolutely can't happen.

That should have been a blowout

The Michigan football team should have easily beaten Minnesota. They played well enough for that to happen for three quarters. The fact that it wasn't is a problem, and it says that the Wolverines are beating themselves at times. Minnesota is not a very good football team, and Michigan dominated for much of the game. There were a lot of self-inflicted mistakes that allowed the Golden Gophers back in the game, and it's worrying. Michigan won't beat the best teams on their schedule with said mistakes.