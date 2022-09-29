Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 4 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Chiefs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 4 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs is one of the marquee matchups on this week’s NFL slate. This Sunday Night Football game features the greatest quarterback of all time in Tom Brady vs. the next great one, Patrick Mahomes. Ahead of Buccaneers-Chiefs, let’s make some Buccaneers Week 6 predictions.

Brady and the Bucs are 2-1 after an easy win vs. the Dallas Cowboys, a hard-fought W vs. the New Orleans Saints, and a narrow defeat vs. the Green Bay Packers. Now, Tampa Bay faces its toughest test yet against the class of the AFC when Kansas City comes to town in a primetime showdown.

The Chiefs also lost their first game of the season in Week 3 in a stunning upset by the Indianapolis Colts. Now, Mahomes and company must try and right the ship against a tough and battle-tested Buccaneers squad.

The winner of this game will be 3-1 and in a great potion within their conference. The loser will be at .500 and will have some work to do to stay in the race for the No. 1 seed on their side of the bracket. With that in mind, here are a few bold Buccaneers Week 4 predictions.

Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)

4. Returning WRs help the Buccaneers’ offense

Tom Brady struggled last week at home against the Packers. The QB was 31-of-42 for 271 yards with a touchdown and three sacks.

A big reason for this was his lack of receiving options. Mike Evans served his one-game suspension for fighting vs. the Saints, and Chris Godwin and Julio Jones missed the game with injuries. That left Scotty Miller, Russell Gage, Breshad Perriman, and newly-signed Cole Beasley as Brady’s top targets.

The #Bucs return Mike Evans to the active roster off the suspended list and waive rookie WR Kaylon Geiger to make room. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 26, 2022

This week, Evans comes back, Godwin and Jones both practiced on Wednesday, and Beasley will get more comfortable with the offense. Even if Godwin and Jones both don’t play (which seems about 50/50 late in the week), Brady’s pass-catching options will be much better in the Buccaneers Week 4 matchup.

With at least some of his favorite targets back, Brady should look more like Brady on Sunday night.

3. Buccaneers defense loses their No. 1 ranking

Heading into the Buccaneers-Chiefs game, the Bucs have the No. 1 defense in the league, allowing just 27 points in three games this season. Against Patrick Mahomes and his crew, though, that point total should more than double on Sunday.

The Chiefs have 88 points this season — good for fourth-most in the NFL — and the offense is gelling after several major changes this offseason. Plus, the Buccaneers D is fifth-best against the run but only 12th-best vs. the pass, and everyone knows the Chiefs want to air it out.

The Buccaneers will leave this game no longer the No. 1 defense, but the game won’t necessarily come down to yards or points allowed. If the D can make some big plays in key moments, Tampa Bay will have a chance.

2. Tom Brady passes the torch to Patrick Mahomes

As great as Brady has been for over two decades, at 45, there are visible signs of slowing down. As competitive as the GOAT is, though, expect to see him dig deep and bring out some vintage Brady in this primetime matchup against the player coming for his throne.

Brady hasn’t thrown for 300 yards or more yet this season (271 is his high). A lot of that is because of his weakened offensive line and banged-up receiving corps. But that stuff never mattered much in his box score in the past.

Now, he’s facing the best QB in the game right now, and Mahomes will be looking for a big night after struggling in Indianapolis.

"As long as they let me play and I can play at a high level, I'll be out there" Patrick Mahomes talks about playing against Tom Brady this Sunday night Presented by @WestlakeAce pic.twitter.com/lbokBe3AeF — Sports Radio 810 WHB (@SportsRadio810) September 28, 2022

This game will be more of a shootout than the stats suggest, but, in the end, it will be clear which signal-caller is on the way up and which one is in his final days.

The bold Buccaneers Week 4 prediction here is that Brady goes for 300 yards for the first time in 2022, but Mahomes goes for 350 in a game that fans and NFL historians will point to as the moment Brady officially passed the torch to the next generation.

1. Buccaneers 30, Chiefs 35

After last week’s Sunday night dud featuring Russell Wilson and Jimmy Garopollo, this week’s Sunday Night Football game will be worth staying up late for on a school night.

Both teams have good defenses that will carry them into the playoffs this season, but the Week 4 Buccaneers-Chiefs tilt will be all about the offenses, specifically the quarterbacks.

Brady vs. Rodgers didn’t live up to the hype, but Brady vs. Mahomes will. The game will be a back-and-forth affair and will come down to the last drive of the game. In the end, Mahomes is Brady 2.0 right now and will lead his team to victory.