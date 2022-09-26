The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ second-half rally fell short as they absorbed a 14-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium. Here are some critical takeaways from their Week 3 loss.

This was only Tom Brady’s second loss to Aaron Rodgers in his career. It was also the fifth — and maybe final — encounter between the two NFL superstar quarterbacks. The match turned out to be a tough defensive battle rather than a high-scoring shootout.

The Packers scored all their points in the first half and were shut down in the last two periods. The Buccaneers, however, weren’t able to fully capitalize. After guiding the Bucs on a 13-play, 89-yard drive that concluded in a score for Russell Gage with only seconds remaining in the game, Brady appeared prepared to execute one of his famous late comebacks.

With that touchdown, the Bucs were two points away from forcing overtime. However, a costly delay-of-game penalty distanced Tampa Bay from the goal line, and Brady’s floating ball to Gage was swatted away as the Packers essentially iced the game.

Here are our four takeaways from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Week 3 loss vs. the Packers.

4. Buccaneers have a troubled backfield

The Buccaneers have tried to portray rookie running back Rachaad White as an explosive prospect with exceptional maturity and preparedness. Some observers didn’t buy it, though. We hadn’t seen much from him during the preseason, and he has surely not shown much in the first three games a swell.

Today, neither White nor fellow running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn received a rushing attempt or a pass. Vaugh is notable since he was active for the first time this season after leading the Bucs in rushing in several games last season. White and Vaughn have so far combined for a total of 15 yards for the season.

It was all Leonard Fournette, as it has been for the majority of the season. He was not spectacular in this game, though. Fournette finished with 12 runs for 35 yards and 5 receptions on 6 targets for 35 yards. The Buccaneers certainly need more help in the backfield, but they will not find it from White or Vaughn.

3. Buccaneers WR Russell Gage has potential

Russell Gage was never expected to be a deep threat or the Buccaneers’ No. 1 receiver. However, it has come to that for Tampa Bay. In this game against the Packers, he was Tom Brady’s top target by circumstance, not necessarily by choice.

Recall that Brady had to work with a depleted wideout corps. More on that later. Still, give Gage a ton of credit. The 26-year-old caught 12 passes for 87 yards on 13 attempts. Yes, he had a dreadful and costly fumble in Green Bay territory early in the third quarter, but Bucs fans should be delighted that Gage did more positives out there. On the last drive, in fact, he caught five receptions, including the crucial score with just seconds remaining.

Of course, Bucs fans had been waiting all season for Gage to do anything. This game was the day. It simply wasn’t good enough against Green Bay. Nevertheless, this performance should help Gage create chemistry and trust with Brady.

2. Buccaneers injuries were really felt

The story of this game wasn’t Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady. Rather, it revolved around the wide receiver injuries on both teams. Julio Jones was out with a knee ailment, Chris Godwin is still recovering from a hamstring injury, and Mike Evans was suspended for his part in a brawl last week. Gage, who was even considered doubtful to participate due to a hamstring issue, and Breshad Perriman were Brady’s top two wide receivers.

Brady’s lack of top weapons definitely hurt, and the fact that he is dealing with backup offensive linemen again showed. Brandon Walton, the third-string left tackle, started because Donovan Smith was sidelined for the second consecutive game with an elbow ailment and backup Josh Wells was injured last week. Recall that back in training camp, the Buccaneers lost Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen to a knee injury, thrusting second-year pro Robert Hainsey into the lineup. Because Pro Bowl left guard Ali Marpet retired and Aaron Stinnie suffered a season-ending knee injury, rookie Luke Goedeke also had to start at left guard.

Not surprisingly, Tampa Bay’s makeshift o-line allowed three sacks and was penalized many times. Perhaps the most telling statistic of the game was that the Buccaneers converted only two of 11 third-down tries. Ouch.

1. Tom Brady is really just human

Father Time always triumphs. The years take their toll on everyone, including apparently invincible quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady.

To illustrate, Brady rumbled for 18 yards on one play in this game, only to have his knee brace rupture and the play called back due to a penalty. Give the once-retired guy props for even doing something like that. On the flip side, we all see what’s really happening right before our eyes, right?

In 2022, everything appears to be a battle for Brady. With his top three receivers out due to injuries and suspensions, and his favorite target retiring, the 45-year-old just isn’t throwing at his normal prolific pace.

Keep in mind that Brady and the Buccaneers have had just three offensive touchdowns in three games. That’s a far cry from how Tampa Bay’s offense was second in the NFL in terms of points and total yards last season. Brady even topped the league in passing yards with 5,316 and touchdowns with 43.

In this game, Brady completed the first 12 passes he attempted against the Packers. He finished 31 of 42 for 271 yards and one touchdown. Clearly, Brady is human, though he is still more superhuman than most of us.

Here’s the silver lining, though — the Tampa Bay Buccaneers still had a shot against the Green Bay Packers, despite everything. If an aged Brady can still somehow threaten a team like the Packers, the Buccaneers aren’t in an extremely terrible spot.