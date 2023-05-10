The Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to be entering a rebuild in the wake of Tom Brady’s retirement, but they nailed the first step of the process in the 2023 NFL Draft with a strong class that included a handful of potential steals.

The Bucs followed it up by finding some diamonds in the rough in the form of undrafted free agents. With the team’s mandatory rookie minicamp (May 12-14) almost upon us, let’s take a look at which rookie undrafted free agent will make the Buccaneers’ final roster.

While every prospect dreams of hearing their name called during the draft, sometimes it’s beneficial for players to hit the open market as a priority UDFA, as they can actually pick their destination.

From more recent stars such as QB Tony Romo, RB Arian Foster, WR Wes Welker, TE Antonio Gates, and LB James Harrison to Hall of Fame legends like QB Warren Moon, QB Kurt Warner, DT John Randle, and CB Richard “Night Train” Lane, we have plenty of evidence that undrafted players can make a massive impact in the NFL.

So that begs the question, which of the Bucs’ 2023 undrafted free agents have the best chance to make the final roster?

1 undrafted free agent who will make Bucs’ roster: RB Sean Tucker



A valid argument can be made for a few of the Buccaneers’ undrafted free agents, but we have to give the edge here to former Syracuse standout running back Sean Tucker.

Widely regarded as a high-upside, mid-round prospect, Tucker presumably slipped through the cracks in the draft due to a mysterious medical issue that was uncovered at the Scouting Combine.

The 5-9, 207-pound running back was held out of action for six weeks with an undisclosed medical exemption during the pre-draft process, and only four NFL teams attended his Pro Day, which excluded running drills.

Nevertheless, there’s no doubt he has the talent a warrant a roster spot for the Buccaneers. A two-time state indoor 55-meter dash champion from Owings Mills, MD, Tucker burst onto the scene as a sophomore at Syracuse, rushing for a school-record 1,496 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021. In three years at Syracuse, Tucker rushed for 3,182 yards and 27 touchdowns, while adding 622 yards and four scores through the air.

Also heralded for his leadership, Tucker is a patient, powerful back with excellent contact balance, impressive lateral elusiveness, and breakaway speed in the open field. He’s also an instinctive runner that consistently falls forward for extra yardage. His receiving skills don’t jump out that often on film, but he certainly isn’t a liability when handling dump-off passes.

Tampa Bay had the NFL’s worst rushing offense last year. Leonard Fournette, the Bucs’ leading rusher the last two seasons, is still available on the open market as a free agent.

Tucker has a legitimate chance to work his way up the depth chart and play meaningful snaps behind Rachaad White, last year’s third-round pick. Chase Edmonds is currently the projected top backup, but he was a major disappointment last season in Miami and Denver, rushing for just 245 yards and two touchdowns on 68 carries through 13 games.

Ke’Shawn Vaughn, a former 2020 third-round pick of the Bucs, didn’t fare any better, rushing for just 53 yards on 17 carries. Patrick Laird, who spent last year on the Buccaneers’ practice squad, returned to the team on a reserve/future contract.

What other UDFAs have a chance to make the team?

Rakim Jarrett struggles with drops and needs to refine his route-running, but his tape and metrics suggest he’s one of this year’s top undrafted free agents at any position. He’ll have his work cut out trying to see the field initially for a team that already has Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage, and sixth-round draft steal Trey Palmer atop its WR depth chart.

But Jarrett has the size (6-0, 192 pounds), wheels (4.44 40-time), and dynamic yards-after-catch skills to be a threat on the outside (where he lined up 44.2 percent of the time during his breakout sophomore campaign) and especially from the slot (where he lined up from 94.6 percent of the time last year). He’ll be able to learn from some of the best in Tampa Bay.

Jeremy Banks, a linebacker out of Tennessee, started his collegiate career as a running back, before breaking out in his third year as a linebacker in 2021 with 128 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks. A freak athlete and sure tackler, Banks profiles as a physical two-down run-stuffer with plenty of room for growth.