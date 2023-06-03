The Tampa Bay Rays have been Major League Baseball's best team through the first third of the season, but that does not mean there will be smooth sailing to the team's first World Series championship. There have been issues concerning the health of the pitching staff, and the latest potential injury concerns left-handed pitcher Josh Fleming.

A versatile performer who is capable of starting or throwing multiple innings in relief, had “discomfort” in his left elbow Saturday morning after playing catch on Friday. Fleming reported that the feeling was near his triceps muscle.

Fleming actually pitched last Sunday and followed up by throwing a bullpen session Wednesday and did so without issue. However, when he woke up Friday with some stiffness in that elbow, he thought that playing catch would loosen his arm.

However, he reported that he felt discomfort and he had both an MRI and a CT scan Satuday. Fleming is definitely concerned about any potential problem.

“Anytime you’re dealing with that area, obviously the mind always goes to worst-case scenario,” he said. “I definitely don’t think that’s the case, but you never know. The results will tell us.”

The Rays are playing a doubleheader in Boston against the Red Sox Saturday, and the original plan included using Fleming for multiple innings in one of the games at Fenway Park. Since Josh Fleming was not available, Trevor Kelley was used as Tampa Bay's opener in the first game, and multiple relievers followed.

The Red Sox won the first game in comeback fashion, earning an 8-5 victory.

Tyler Glasnow, who came off the injured listed in May, is making his second start of the season in the second game of the twin bill.